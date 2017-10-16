1968-2017: From subjects of Her Majesty to a nation of Rent Seekers: Abdication

In 1861, Massimo d'Azeglio one of the pioneers of Italian unification made the following remark: we have made Italy; now we must make Italians.

In almost 50 years of independence, remarks of this nature have never been so emphatically made by any Mauritian politician, living of dead. It therefore begs the question, was independence just a cosy arrangement between the new rulers and the economic elite whose primary concern was and is still to remain at the apex of the Mauritian economy?

What if the only concession of the economic elite was and is that they would allow two of the political warring families to undeservingly join the economic elite as long as they do not rock the boat of their economic agenda? In addition, the two families would get to share the prime ministership for 47 of the 49 years since independence. The short two-year hiatus appears more and more symbolic rather than a major statement in nation building. The Mauritian cake has been divided among the rent seekers.

Political Rent Seekers

Mauritian political leaders and their trusted lieutenants have astoundingly long political lives. A few examples to crystalise this idea of political longevity: when the minister mentor first became pm in 1982, French president Macron was a 5 year old. When Bérenger first appeared on the political scene in 1969, Former US president Obama was a bouncy 8 year old. When Ramgoolam was first elected as an MP in 1991, Indian PM Modi was transiting from tea selling to becoming a lowly RSS operative.

A handful of men have managed to maintain their position by fine-tuning the notion of political rent seeking. Through a stranglehold over their party, owning it, lock, stock and barrel and through opaque political funding (we saw the tip of the iceberg flow out of the coffers of Ramgoolam not so long ago), they thus maintain an everlasting political monopoly of patronage. In so doing, they also erect impossibly high barriers of entry to any new party that may emerge.

Economic rent seekers

The Economic elite of 1968 remains by and large the economic elite of 2017. It maintains its preeminent position by ensuring that the economic agenda of the nation matches its own. The recent transformation of agricultural land to super-prime real estate is a case in point. Is this venture seen as a means to an end, that is, to elevate the whole nation to a higher standard of living, or an end in itself, that is a cheap ticket to guaranteed fast megabucks by the elite? The conversion of agricultural land to real estate requires, after all, an act of parliament. If this is not an example of the incestuous relationship between the economic and the political elites that benefits the few, the tide that only raises the yachts and not the pirogues, then what is?

The few additions come from a few exceptionally hard working individuals who have discreetly broken the mould in spite of the system, rather than because of it. The other few additions come from political families who have been harvesting the generous Mauritian goodwill for nearly 50 years and have played musical chair with the political power.

Religious rent seekers

A group of self-appointed and self-righteous men run a socio-political machine with little to do with faith and spiritualism. In their ‘wisdom’, the founding fathers felt it would be a great idea to subsidise religion although the country's constitution is effectively a secular one guaranteeing the freedom of all faiths. This practice has led to a pernicious patronage of the so-called socio-cultural organisations by the sitting government and vice-versa. Although the subsidies go to all faiths, the rent seeking element seems to have permeated into so-called religious groups. The sitting government and some groupings take great pride in scratching each other's back and greasing each other's hands. We heard it loud and clear last Divali, as to who makes the election and to whom the current PM belongs. The faith in question here is not so much in the notion of the divine but rather in each other's ability to deliver results on Election Day. Social rent seekers

Hangers on are satisfied and social unrest is avoided by a subtle engineering of public apathy. The alternating of two families in power has had a most desirable side effect on the electorate for the powers to be. Whatever scandal comes our way, there is a frowning of the brows, an arching of the shoulders, an explosion on social media, then casually everybody moves on. Consequently, the sitting government ensures its supporters, advisors or just plain sycophants and hangers on are financially rewarded, some beyond their wildest dreams. We have just seen how, under the old regime, you could make 96 million rupees without buying the lottery but on the condition that you are ‘in’ with the right people. We have also seen with the current government how a professional of the calibre of Megh Pillay can be ejected from MK for the benefit of rent-seeker extraordinaire of ‘lakwizinn’.

The electorate's only power is to replace team A by team B by the proverbial coup d'état au crayon at each general election. But in fact, all that we do, is sack team A and all its sycophants and replace it with team B with its own league of even keener sycophants. In between it is the height of duplicity that some sycophants change side at the most propitious time.

Same old for 50 years. So, what next? For a way forward, see the second and concluding part to this article, “From the ‘blue pill’ to the ‘red pill’ 2019 onwards: Reclaiming our place in the Matrix”.

Note: Rent seeking: gaming the system to make more money than you have earned, and without necessarily producing wealth or contributing to society.

16th October 2017