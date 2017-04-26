50 ans après… RAFAL rend hommage à deux Lauréats

Lors d’un Family Get-Together au Collège Royal de Curepipe récemment, deux lauréats des années soixante reçurent chacun le ‘RAFAL Award for Academic Excellence’ : Marc Serge Rivière, lauréat en 1965 et, à titre posthume, feu Mohammad Idriss Ghawss, lauréat en 1966.

Malgré la pluie curepipienne, une chaude ambiance régnait dans le Hall du collège car il s’agissait des retrouvailles pour plusieurs des invités. Il y eut des anecdotes et de la poésie, ainsi que la lecture de quelques morceaux choisis de Life in the Shadows, merveilleux livre de Mamade Kadreebux, qui fait la part belle au Collège Royal.

Ce fut Karl Mülnier, homme de théâtre et professeur de Biologie au RCC dans les années soixante, qui remit à Serge Rivière son ‘RAFAL Award’, tandis que Kirpal Jawaheer, Physics Master à cette même époque, offrit à la sœur aînée d’Idriss Ghawss le ‘RAFAL Award’ dédié à son frère.

En guise de remerciement, Serge Rivière, aujourd’hui professeur émérite de littérature et auteur prolifique, fit un discours qui fut chaudement applaudi. Nous le partageons avec vos lecteurs.

In the 1960s

Our Alma Mater (RCC) instilled in us

values that are becoming rarer nowadays

Marc Serge Rivière

RAFAL (Royals & Friends Action Line) was founded in 2009 to promote Humanism as widely as possible. I joined at its inception because I believed then, as I do now, that our society is in dire need of a healthy dose of altruism and selflessness.

What is Humanism to which we of RAFAL have made a pledge?

“Humanist beliefs stress the potential value and goodness of human beings, emphasize common human needs, and seek solely rational ways of solving human problems.” (Web Dictionary)

One of the greatest humanists of the twentieth century whom I grew to know a little and love a great deal at this august school (RCC) thanks to the dedication of Daniel Koenig, our French Teacher, was Albert Camus, the author of La PESTE and L’ETRANGER as well as La CHUTE and Le MYTHE de SISYPHE.

A humble man he was at heart for, upon receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1957, he declared:

“In receiving the distinction with which your free Academy has so generously honoured me, my gratitude has been profound, particularly when I consider the extent to which this recompense has surpassed my personal merits. Every man, and for stronger reasons, every artist, wants to be recognized. So do I. But I have not been able to learn of your decision without comparing its repercussions to what I really am. A man almost young, rich only in his doubts and with his work still in progress, accustomed to living in the solitude of work or in the retreats of friendship: how would he not feel a kind of panic at hearing the decree that transports him all of a sudden, alone and reduced to himself, to the centre of a glaring light?” […]

But, more importantly still, for those of us who seek to be humanists, Camus added: “By the same token, the writer's role is not free from difficult duties. By definition he cannot put himself today in the service of those who make history; he is at the service of those who suffer it. Otherwise, he will be alone and deprived of his art. Not all the armies of tyranny with their millions of men will free him from his isolation, even and particularly if he falls into step with them. But the silence of an unknown prisoner, abandoned to humiliations at the other end of the world, is enough to draw the writer out of his exile, at least whenever, in the midst of the privileges of freedom, he manages not to forget that silence, and to transmit it in order to make it resound by means of his art.”

If we think of the most horrible crime against humanity that was slavery, we cannot but agree with Albert Camus. How much more reprehensible, in this day and age, are child labour, still prevalent in so many countries, and the exploitation of men and women to fill the already well-padded pockets of a number of privileged capitalists!

Today, I remember my dear friend Dr Idriss Ghawss who left us three years ago long before his life’s work was completed, at a time when he had come back home to his Motherland to rest and enjoy his retirement, whilst continuing to help others. Our lives seemed to prepare us for our “destins croisés”; we lived in the same street in Beau-Bassin, opposite each other in Telephone Street (now Sir Napier Broome Street); we went to the same primary school (Philippe Rivalland) until my family moved to Curepipe in 1957. Soon, we found each other again at RCC in 1959 in Form IA. Then, by the stroke of a pen, our paths diverged; he chose Science and I opted for Latin and Greek. Yet, we remained close friends throughout our school career – he the quiet achiever who was to be the Science Laureate in 1966 (one of two nationwide) and I the noisy, talkative, poetic and extrovert student who loved friends, the theatre and acting on the RCC stage with Daniel Koenig, Karl Mülnier, Maryse d’Espaignet and Georgie Espitalier Noël.

After being proclaimed a laureate in March 1966 and making my way to Aberdeen, I lost sight of Idriss Ghawss, not knowing that he was studying Medicine in Scotland, at Edinburgh. One day, years later, I learnt that he had retired to Mauritius in 2012, as I had done in 2008, and had joined RAFAL, a group to which I already belonged. The short time we shared before Idriss was taken from us far too soon, taught me that we were still kindred spirits, wanting to work for our fellow-men and a better Mauritius, just like several other class-mates which included Raheem Gopaul and late Dr Amah Gujjalu – but then so do “all, all honourable men” as Mark Anthony said in Julius Caesar. Alas, let us not forget that Mark Anthony was being ironic. With irony, disenchantment sets in; did I return to give back to the youth of my country knowledge acquired, only to discover that they were disenchanted with the older generations who find so little to entrust to them? Surely not; in my daily teaching, I find that in the youth of today lies the future of our homeland, and that there is a real sense of optimism that tomorrow is bound to be better than today. Not for them, the despondent speech of Macbeth:

“Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,

Creeps in this petty pace to pace from day to day,

To the last syllable of recorded time” (Act V, scene 5).

Should we give them their chance, they will prove themselves worthy of our trust! But are we prepared to? It is often said, but not acted upon.

To come back to our generation in the 1960s, Dr Idriss Ghawss was a credit to the Royal College, to his family, to his friends. He reminded me of Dr Rieux in La Peste who, overwrought with emotion when he witnessed the death of a child, and in his frustration shouted at the priest in attendance: Why? Why do innocent children have to die? If I believed in God, I would stop to tend to the sick and leave HIM the task of doing so (my words). There you have Camus’ true Humanism, when Man is at the centre of the Universe and should be our chief concern.

The Royal College has been for over 100 years the cradle of Humanism; it has produced great men and leaders of men. In an article for the RCC Centenary Magazine published in 2014, Dr Idriss Ghawss wrote:

“In conclusion, I would repeat that during my time at the Royal College, we were very lucky to have such fine and dedicated teachers, so much so that I personally never felt the need to have any additional private tuition to complete my studies. What those teachers gave me, and my textbooks, were largely sufficient.”

We can reflect upon this too; if such a splendid laureate did not need to take any private tuition, why is it that our youngsters from primary school onwards give up their precious childhood pleasures and innocent past-times to burn the midnight oil? Let them be children, for as Wordsworth wrote “The Child is the Father of Man” and as Malcolm de Chazal mused: to be a true artist, the poet and the painter must become the child-poet. Shall we ever be free of the cancer of private tuition? Not for a long time I fear, but we surely owe it to our children to try. Let future generations spend more time acquiring values rather than bookish knowledge, for it is what is left after one has forgotten the bookish knowledge that matters to individuals, families and society. “What is this life/ if full of care, we have no time to stand and stare?” (Leisure by W.H.Davies)

In the 1960s, our Alma Mater (RCC) instilled in us values that are becoming rarer nowadays; we learnt of the value of Man, of friendship, of patriotism, of devotion to healthy causes; friendships were formed that have survived more than 50 years. Respect for our elders and religion, great writers and artists and, yes, maybe even a few, very few… politicians.

And if today, society around us appears to be crumbling due to an epidemic of nepotism, selfishness and corruption, those aspiring to be worthy of the appellation humanists should stand tall and bear witness to the essential goodness of Man, and never cease to proclaim their ever-growing belief in optimism, for hope springs eternal, or so we are told. As Voltaire, the prince of rationalists, once said: « Il faut aimer, et très tendrement, les créatures; il faut aimer sa patrie, sa femme, son père, ses enfants; et il faut si bien les aimer que Dieu nous les fait aimer. Les principes contraires ne sont propres qu’à faire de barbares raisonneurs » (Lettres philosophiques, 1733).

Above all, let us not forget that, in our vicissitudes, the love and respect of friends, neighbours and our fellow-men will, in the end, make life more productive. “Cultivons notre jardin”; “si tout n’est pas bien, tout est passable” (Voltaire). This, my friends, is the very essence of Humanism. If we follow the path of « camaraderie » and tolerance we shall be able to proclaim in the autumn of our lives, as did W.B. Yeats: “And say my glory was I had such friends”!