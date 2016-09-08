THE 9-YEAR CONTINUOUS BASIC EDUCATION PROJECT: Moving forward or going backward?

Every great contribution requires careful preparation and thoughtful implementation. Especially when it concerns the education of the next generation. The LEPEP Government promised a strategy of education for the ‘épanouissement total de nos enfants’. Nearly two years down the road, nothing much has happened, except for bits and pieces of legislative tidying (e.g. the recomposition and renaming of the Private Secondary Schools Authority) and, of course, the flagship NYCBE project which is being presented as a landmark education reform agenda.

No Blue Print for Educational Reform

So far, there is no documented strategic direction for the future of the Education Sector that has been announced (in contrast to the Education and Human Resources blue print 2008-2020 of the Labour Government). Hence no blue print, no comprehensive, holistic and programmatic transformation of the Education Sector for the next generation to be better prepared to meet the complex challenges of a globalised world.

Instead, we have a fragmented, piece-meal, ad-hoc, misdirected and misguided project with the original intention of resolving the problem of CPE failure, which restricts access to secondary schooling to some 20% of the CPE cohort. The scope of the NYCBE is therefore, primarily, to facilitate access. And the administrative mechanism being adopted is to lower standards at the PSAC, Primary School Achievement Certificate level (with a Grade A attributed to all children securing a range of marks between 75-100) plus allowing those who have not attained Pass level to automatically proceed to Secondary schooling.

In the new grading system, Grade A will have a range of marks from 75 to 100. The range is too wide and will not encourage children to go beyond 75 or 80 marks and since children can accede to secondary schooling without even passing the PSAC, the combined effect would be a “nivellement par le bas”, already programmed in NYCBE project.

Quantity and not Quality is the obvious consideration driving the NYCBE project. For how can it be pedagogically sound to require of a child with learning difficulties to cope with higher learning challenges?

CPE failure

Let us be honest and very clear about the issue at stake. We need to differentiate between a CONSEQUENCE and a CAUSE in order to establish a proper diagnosis and to prescribe appropriate solution. Failure at CPE is more the CONSEQUENCE of a set of factors - economic, social and cultural - to which the child is exposed in early childhood, giving rise to poverty and exclusion. In view of these circumstances in early childhood phase, when brain development is fastest, the learning difficulties of the child are already present well before the child enters the school system. The disadvantaged child is already left behind. The school system amplifies the learning difficulties; and the consequence is failure at CPE.

So how does the NYCBE project address the primary factors or causes of the child’s inability to succeed?

Presented to the nation in August 2015, the NYCBE project received a quasi-unanimous national thumbs-up by most stakeholders. The abolition of the notorious CPE nightmare with the equally obnoxious A+ formula was heralded as a miracle that would reinstate the happy childhood days of our children and youth. No more cut-throat competition, no more stress for children and parents. The Minister of Education became the lady with the lamp...

The Church hierarchy, MMM, unions, media and parents, you name it...the NYCBE bandwagon was packed by enthusiastic well wishers. When the NYCBE attractive package was discarded and the content has been examined closely, NYCBE bandwagon is being abandoned in haste. Scepticism seems to have replaced certainty - having buried and signed eulogies of the death of cut-throat CPE level competition and the end of CPE failure rate, many pro-NYCBE partisans find themselves in a rather embarrassing posture of having been taken for a jolly good ride...now that details of the NYCBE PROJECT has trickled into public domain.

The NYCBE Project is scheduled to be implemented as from 2017. Even if the project is based on a sound philosophy, its hasty implementation without proper planning and careful consideration of all its practical and pedagogical implications cannot but have very limited positive impact on our current educational system.

First things first

Is the NYCBE project a Programme of Reform of the Education sector?

The answer is NO. Our Education sector comprises of 4 inter-related components: Early Childhood Education, Primary, Secondary and Post-Secondary/Tertiary sectors.

The NYCBE is ONLY a project to address issues of failure at CPE(Grade 6/Standard VI) and Access of more students to Form 1(Grade 7). It is, therefore targeted at only TWO sub-sectors: Primary and Secondary.

The Early Childhood phase, which is the foundation of education for life, has been completely left out. Latest research in Neuroscience (Brain science) and Behavioural Research indicate.

“The first five years last a lifetime

By the time a child is three years old, 90% of their brain has been developed –the quality of relationships and learning environments for babies and toddlers is critically important.”

The following graphical representation is more than self-explanatory:

Financial commitments

With the presentation of the 2016-2017 Budget on Friday 29 July 2016, we have a clearer picture of a poorly formulated project, with limited financial provision for the successful implementation of the NYCBE project.

The financial outlay for the whole Ministry (Recurrent and Capital) is 16 bn Rupees for 2016-2017 [Recurrent and Capital expenditure]

It is erroneous to suggest that a sum of 2bn Rupees has been earmarked for the NYCBE project. The sum earmarked is 700m Rupees over a three year period starting 2016 under the appropriate vote. This is a highly insignificant allocation.

Presently, out of a Budget of some 16bn to the Education sector, the allocation to this vital sector remains unchanged at 2% only!

L’épanouissement de l’enfant mauricien mérite mieux que des miettes…Madame la Ministre.

[To be continued)