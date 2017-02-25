Sharmila and I were among the privileged ones to attend the first solo flute recital entitled ‘The Bamboo Melodies” given by Parama Valaydon on last Saturday evening at BPML, Ebène.

Para, as he is affectionately called, is himself the founder of the Academy of Universal Music. The idea cropped up a few months back as he felt the urge for sharing his knowledge of Carnatic music with friends practicing different types of music in a bid to promote the concept of a universal music where East meets West in harmony. For more than fifteen years, Para decided to perfect his knowledge of flute playing by attending extensive training sessions in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu under the guidance of renowned flutists. Last year, he tested his talents by giving flute performances in the presence of reputed Carnatic music lovers in the United States. The unanimous encouragement and appreciation gave Para a big boost for his project back home.

In his professional life, Para is known as a highly respected economist, having worked for the African Development Bank, the Commission of Indian Ocean and undertaken numerous missions in several African countries, to share his practical ideas on socio economic development. He is presently the Chairman of SMEDA and is striving hard to steer his organization towards concrete actions in favour of SMEs.

Despite his busy schedule, Para finds time for regular flute playing sessions at home and with friends. His love for Carnatic music and contemporary music is boundless. Whatever he has learned from his gurus, he is eager to share generously with others. His remarkable organizing skills made it possible for him to convene a group of dedicated music lovers last year and put up an organization named ‘The Academy of Universal Music” to promote music from any part of the world.

The newborn Academy needs to prove itself and the best way is to face an audience. Within a short span of six months, the Academy has already organized four recitals. The most recent one took place on Saturday last. The audience was agreeably pleased to discover Para as an accomplished flutist. He played eight selected masterpieces from well-known composers with an amazing grace. We were mesmerized by the purity and sublimity of the music coming out of his bamboo flute. The mingling of his flute with the violin of virtuoso Dinesh Kumar, the mirdangam of Khugen Cunden, the tabla of Neriyen Veerlapin, the morsing of Manogaren Govinden, the bass guitar of Nilay Jodhun, the octopad of Nikil Roy and the tampura of Vidyani Annasamy Narraidoo along with the two dancers of Indiren Muneesamy created ecstasy in the hall. Furthermore, Mrs Maleena Jugroop Muneesamy did a superb job as master of ceremonies. What a memorable performance!

The guests, among whom were the Vice-President of the Republic and former Ministers Jaddoo, Parsuramen and Kadress Pillay gave a well-deserved standing ovation to Para and his musicians. In a moving speech, Para thanked everyone, members of his family and above all his local music teacher, the veteran Radha Tirvengadum who, despite his health, made it a point to be present in order to honour his student and bless the Academy.

I wish plenty of success to Para and hope that the Academy of Universal Music will obtain the necessary financial support from all music lovers to fulfil its noble mission and make of music a higher revelation for generations to come.

22nd February, 2017

Music is a higher revelation than wisdom and philosophy”

Ludwig Van Beethoven