ADISH MAUDHO’S PAPER ON LAKAZ TOL : A Burning Topic Indeed!

Allow me to comment on the piece by Adish Maudho “Lakaz Tol dans le paysage socio-économique mauricien » in which the author attributes, in a nutshell, the derelict nature of Lakaz Tol [which should have normally added to our local colour], to unemployment and economic exclusion and questions whether our society has not failed in its lofty goal of the well-being of its members.

I must confess it is a premier professional exercise, interpreting the statistics and finding the correlation between causes and effects in a particular context. I would like to add yet another angle to this burning topic.

Tremendous efforts have been initiated by our Government, our private sector, our charitable organizations and individual do-gooders to house the less fortunate but we have not seen the end of housing problems. [I would not dare enumerate the ambitious poverty-relieving measures put in place to provide universal shelter for fear of being tagged as partisan of some quarters.]

We need to ask some pertinent questions: why do some choose to avoid education, prefer to squat by shops than join gainful employment and be supported by their working wives, break marriages, gamble, take drugs, get entangled in prostitution and in all sorts of delinquencies? Why do some working husbands reach home with only 10% of their daily wages, hardly sufficient to feed their families? Shall I stop the list of causes of poverty here? On the other hand, couples on subsistence salaries construct a solid house and leave steel protruding on the roof for a vertical extension? Why in certain orphaned households one of the children volunteers to work long and unsocial hours to provide for the education of his siblings and together they succeed in raising their economic status?

One contributing factor to homelessness is the low self-esteem some people have of themselves. Negative self-perceptions lead to significantly lower levels of confidence in their own ability to succeed. This dehumanizing feeling leads to fatalism, pessimism, poor health, diminished educational and professional achievements and to a culture of poverty where short termism is the guiding principle, i.e. immediate gratification, immediate goals than long term planning, deferring for future greater rewards. Investing in them with all kinds of social engineering brings little or no result. This fringe exists in all societies, even in the most developed ones. To beat fatalism, psychologists have devised the slogan “yes, we can”. In Malaysia it is “Malaysia Bole”.

To break the vicious circle of poverty is a Herculean task and unless this chain is not broken, those down the economic and social ladder will not avail themselves of the positive measures tailor-made for their purpose. The day we get the silver bullet to shoot and kill this monster responsible for sustaining this attitude of resignation in face of life challenges, all Lakaz Tol assembled with 3 or 4 sheets Fey Tol will disappear and make way for dazzling Lakaz créole. Some politicians hate to become redundant. You can lead a horse to water…