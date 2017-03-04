Advocating for Equality – Decontaminating and Encoding New Codes in the Matrix

25 September 2015, United Nations Development has voted the 2030 Sustainable Goals. A resonating effort to converge activists, private and public sectors and partnering organizations around the globe to synergize in yet another attempt to bring about balance that this world is seeking. Women and Gender Equality is among the goals and yet I wonder whether in 15 years down the lane, we will still be in this same cinema.

A cinema where every year, the month of March is glorified, sanctified; where we celebrate women in grace. Mind you, I am feminist and I am a feminist every day of my life, well before I understood what it meant.

This March month movement holds it’s undoubtedly rightful place, yet it will take more than just a month to sift people, to shift beliefs, to transform mindsets and to elevate this world to new heights beyond this patriarchal system.

A patriarchal system with roots deep inside every corner of this world. And despite years of activism, we still experience resistance, fears, tears, pains and sabotages from society.

Why? What is it that we have not understood yet? Where are the veils?

“You have to understand. Most people are not ready to be unplugged and many of them are so inured, so hopelessly dependent on the system, that they will fight to protect it.” Morpheus, Matrix.

Bingo!!! Here comes CLARITY! Inured people fighting to protect a sexist, misogynist, racist, unequalitarian, power-sucking and vampire system.

Our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, leaders, religious clergies, grand-parents, YOU and ME – we are the INURED!

A system on it’s own is just a dead body, what keeps it alive are the INURED who ensure the birthing, nurturing of the system’s underlying beliefs and meanings from generation to generation. At the heart of any system lie beliefs.

Patriarchy on it’s own is weak but rather it is that institutionalized system built to feed, maintain and enhance narcissistic powers. These beliefs are being fed into the minds and hearts of those living within the system, serve the purpose of programming our lives within the patriarchal paradigm. These beliefs are coded and encoded deep within the inner matrix of each one of us.

Here are some codes embedded in the matrix of each individual:

1. Control, no matter what it takes, the INURED will have to be kept under control and numbed

2. Whatever, Whoever threatens the harmony of this system shall be eliminated

3. Those in Power possess, hence they have every right to hurt and to destroy

4. Power Over all the REST!

5. A woman is not enough unless she sacrifices

6. A woman – no one can care like her, hence she is the only carer

7. Everything is conditional here – love, care, nurture, friendship, family

Now does that sound familiar?

Women and men are fighting in a system where the underlying beliefs and meanings emanate from patriarchal programming. Programming so deeply ingrained that before even a child is conceived, the domestication is activated.

Beliefs and meanings that remind us that there are unequals; that some lives matter most; that torture and shaming is a natural part of life; that men are meant to be brave, strong and MACHO.

These are just some of the endless beliefs instilled in the patriarchal system.

My feminist sheers are currently fighting the tides within that very system; they are trying to find a seat for their voice. But most of them have still not realized that this system will not let them in for its programming have still not been hacked. We are being called to re-programme this whole system, crack it, hack it and gradually replace it with new programming.

We need Hackers, Crackers, Programmers, Engineers, Front-Liners who shall build a new Legion with the Mission of decontaminating and embedding new codes within this current system. We need protectors whose tasks shall be to maintain to life new embedded codes. We need enforcers who shall build barriers to ensure that old codes do not seep in again.

Simply said, this while we are being called to work on meaning and beliefs level. Unless we go to the core, where we become aware of our inner limits and how these are impacting the collective, nothing will change. Unless we work to create awareness about how this is nothing than just a constructed society, hence what is constructed can be deconstructed and reconstructed.

Are those meanings and beliefs empowering? Are they supporting humanness? Are they coming from a state of love? Are they coming from the sacred? Are we acting from meanings which support a specific group while undermining others?

A real shift will happen, the day each human being pauses to look deep within, to find the barriers, the agreements, the beliefs, the values that are limiting progress, undermining life and endangering wisdom in this world. That day onwards, men and women will understand that it is about building new systems based on empowering beliefs, meanings and agreements for all.

“I don’t know the future. I did not come here to tell you how this is going to end. I came here to tell you how it’s going to begin. I’m going to hang up this phone, and then I’m going to show these people what you don’t want them to see. I’m going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world…

Where anything is possible.” Neo, Matrix.