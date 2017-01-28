Age-old Sage

I shall treat you like you were
of my own kind,
and I shall teach
you how to grow
to be strong, in time to reach
your fullness and know
your way around
and fend for yourself.
When you become fully fledged
feather your own nest of sapience, as if
that mattered most, as I
did mine; but do not mind when
it is another's turn to occupy
my attention.
I am the fount of knowledge
and wisdom
that like the river flows to the edge
of possibilities; I am
for all, not for anyone
in particular; so without fear or favour
I shall freely dispense my goodness
like does the sun
its light and heat across the universe;
this kindly remember.