Age-old Sage

I shall treat you like you were

of my own kind,

and I shall teach

you how to grow

to be strong, in time to reach

your fullness and know

your way around

and fend for yourself.



When you become fully fledged

feather your own nest of sapience, as if

that mattered most, as I

did mine; but do not mind when

it is another's turn to occupy

my attention.



I am the fount of knowledge

and wisdom

that like the river flows to the edge

of possibilities; I am

for all, not for anyone

in particular; so without fear or favour

I shall freely dispense my goodness

like does the sun

its light and heat across the universe;

this kindly remember.