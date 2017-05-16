Aiming high, changing gear

We have the best ideas

extracted from many minds’ ores.

They are our base metals,

our precious stones,

our untapped treasures

which we must transmute

without rest,

to forge into finished elements

and turn into sought-after wares.

We will make our headway

into this wide world

that sets great store

by the tangibles, the artefacts

of human creation, and more,

we will have song, dance, music

and all our artistries

to embellish, make chic

and grace all the stalls

where the fruits of our efforts

will be laid out.

We will keep gathering more

of the basic materials

from thoughts’ seams

to feed into the smelting furnace.

We need to change one entity

into another, iteratively,

till the desired end state is reached

and the ultimate object is in sight,

value added all the way.

The earth at her birth

was naturally bare and raw,

yet she bore all the wealth

from which we have fashioned

all the comforts we have

even more than we deserve,

for we not been the stewards

that we should have been.

Still, the train of progress

must remain on track

and we can only hope, for long.

When we hit the impasses,

the mindsets that got us there

have to be reconfigured,

a better route to find.