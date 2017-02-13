Apollo’s Last Stand? (I)

The word ‘Laureate’ can be traced to the ‘laurus nobilis’ or noble bay laurel, the aromatic Mediterranean leaf known in our era mainly for its subtle blending quality as a culinary ingredient. The ancient Greeks’ favourite god Apollo adorned himself with a laurel wreath, and in their reverence of the sacred plant, the Greeks used such wreaths to crown distinction in the sporting and intellectual arenas. Their Roman successors extended this leafy adulation to military achievement: generals vying with emperors for barbarian-smashing propaganda headlines that would result in a life-crowning triumph in Rome, when amid the din of the roaring crowd, the elusive fragrant tiara was gently rested on the hero’s clammy forehead.

In Mauritius, the ‘laureate’ scheme as it has become known, has taken an equally sacred significance. From Apollo’s legendary birthplace of Delos in the Mediterranean, this tradition has acquired a surprising ritualistic fervour on our own island. Every February, the list of laureates is published, putting an end to long penance for hundreds of Mauritian teenagers and their agonising families. For a few dozens of these youngsters, it is a time of unequalled celebration. The fortunate laureates are celebrities for a few weeks, swarmed by journalists seeking an improbable teenage pearl of wisdom. Thanksgiving prayers precede parties and public appearances. The young heroes are carried shoulder-high through our cities, from the grasping handshakes of grinning politicians, to the cushioned embrace of newly-discovered aunties.

For each one of the newly laurel-anointed, there are several dozen others who worked at least as hard, with equally deserving circumstances, but whose hopes are dashed in a brutally competitive system. One where years of work are assessed in a ‘winner takes all’ ‘Hunger Games’-style shootout through a single, final set of exams. For most of those families whose children do not win the scholarship, hopes of a foreign university education are dashed, leaving them few options other than the University of Mauritius, itself widely perceived as suffering from lack of leadership and plummeting academic standards in recent years. This binary junction in an 18-year old’s path is as heartless as only a toying deity could design.

As this year’s vintage was published, it reminded me that it was 25 years ago that I was most fortunate to be thrust into this temporary limelight. My memory and mind were further tickled by a Facebook post by the self-styled Vicomte des Gueux. Those many years ago, the Viscount was one of the journalists who attempted to extract wisdom from the naïve, hopeful 17-year old that I was, and has since been a family friend who confronts with often discomforting and always thought-provoking questions about the state of our country. The Viscount’s ‘A quoi sert les lauréats?’ was heartfelt enough to make me pause to reflect on this mythical laureate scheme, and attempt to assess its contribution and relevance to Mauritius, through the light of my personal experiences and those of my peers. Much of what follows applies not only to laureates but more broadly to Mauritians who have built careers away from our shores and who ask themselves “what can I do for my country?”.

Reflecting on my own track record and those of others, winning the scholarship was clearly pivotal to who I have eventually become, by providing the confidence and independence to seek my own path and challenges. I say to those new laureates, you are 18 years old and not world-class athletes. This therefore cannot be a life achievement for you. Prepare yourself, with anticipation rather than trepidation, to meet fellow students who are far more brilliant that you can even conceive at this point. Treat this as a first step to many more academic and professional successes. The level of competition you will face ahead will be multiples of what you faced so far. Holding your own and being successful in that company, is now your next and continuing challenge. The world offers more opportunity than it has ever done but is also at its most unpredictable juncture in recent memory. To thrive, you will need to weave moral fibre and character with nimble social skills as you seek experience with a humble confidence, while always striving to do your very best, just as you did to win that scholarship.

Over the years, I have heard many criticisms of the scholarship scheme. Two are particularly pertinent: 1) the scheme is elitist; 2) the scheme does not (adequately?) benefit the country. That the laureate scheme is elitist is unavoidable fact. While the number of scholarships has increased substantially over the years, it is still only some 68 people who benefit, from the thousands that take their HSC every year. This is compounded by a Mauritian education that has systemically failed to provide quality for the neediest. The beneficiaries of the scholarships are almost inevitably the sons and daughters of civil servants, teachers, professionals, and owners of small businesses, i.e. a cross-section of the Mauritian middle class, who have the means to pay for private tuition, the family environment to foster learning, and the time to personally devote to their children’s education. The less economically fortunate remain massively under-represented. It was therefore particularly heartening in this context, to see this year a scholarship winner from Roche-Bois, son of a taxi driver, and another laureate, daughter of a bus driver. Instead of lauding the wonderful exception that they represent, which only serves to confirm the middle-class rule, policymakers should conduct a thorough case study to understand how this pair of young adults could break the mould: what odds they faced and how these were overcome, what their parents did right on a practical level, how their communities were involved, and ultimately how they were successful where the large majority in similar circumstances are not.

It is worth highlighting that while the scholarship scheme appears to benefit the Mauritian middle class disproportionately, most of these families would not otherwise be able to afford university education for their children in the best global universities. In spite of the insistent rhetoric to the contrary, the Mauritian middle class remains poor by global standards. A university education in the UK or the USA today costs USD 60,000 at a minimum per year and can easily exceed USD 100,000 per year: Rs 2 – 3.5 million per year, after tax. The point about elitism would have more thrust if most of the beneficiaries could afford the cost of an international education without the scheme. The reality is that most Mauritian middle class families simply do not generate such income.

In addition, with the development of fee-paying secondary education over the past 20 years, many of the wealthier families have taken themselves out of the perceived laureate ‘rat race’, by opting for the International Baccalaureate and other alternatives proposed by most fee-paying schools. They have opted to avoid the private tuition at the core of the mainstream system, which wreaks havoc on the savings of middle class families while restricting children’s opportunities for joyous, carefree participation in crucial non-academic activities. In doing so, these wealthy parents have scooped their children out of the perceived overcrowded swamp of laureate competition to a less crowded pond, with more opportunity for all the fry to thrive. This ‘adverse-selection’ has removed many of the wealthier upper middle class segments and above from the laureate competition. By removing the wealthiest from the competition, the financial elitism has been somewhat alleviated, in a dubious and entirely unintended consequence of the broader failure of education! The scheme is therefore undoubtedly elitist in an academic sense, but less than is sometimes suggested, from a financial perspective.

Nevertheless, from an equity perspective, there is a case for bringing an element of means-assessed differential funding to the laureate scheme, to further reduce the economic elitism. Inevitably there are some families who win the scholarships while being able to afford the fees. An income threshold could and should be set, above which, the family would be expected to make some contribution towards the overall cost. This offset could then be recycled towards other schemes alluded to below.

Elitism would also be less of an issue if access were much broader. While the numbers have thankfully grown, 68 scholarships for a country of our size remains pitifully small. Opportunity could be broadened by co-opting the Mauritian corporate sector. For most of Mauritius’s sizeable corporates in the private or para-state sectors, a few million rupees is a fraction of the budget for replacement tyres on the directors’ limousines. Creating a scheme whereby corporates could offer scholarships for degrees most relevant to their businesses would be a far more transparent way for them to contribute to the Mauritian social project than any of the recent, flimsy attempts at government-imposed corporate and social responsibility. Corporate bursaries are a well-established method of funding higher education around the world and it remains a mystery why the laureate scheme has not been extended in this manner. Private donations by wealthy individuals, to fund an annual scholarship also remain mysteriously absent from our landscape, hopefully not for a want of Mauritian altruism, but merely the result of a lack of incentives through taxation. Another internationally well-trodden approach would be a government-subsidised student loan scheme. There are many examples of such schemes in developed and developing countries that could simply be copied without too much political imagination, to eventually become self-financing and provide massive positive externalities for development.

TO BE CONTINUED TOMORROW