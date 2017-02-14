Apollo’s Last Stand? (II)

The second key criticism regarding the benefits of the laureate scheme (or lack thereof) to the country touches a personal nerve. It is implied that the laureates have not made a material contribution to the country, despite benefiting from its generosity. Indeed, many laureates, probably most of them, do not even return to live in the country. In that respect, I am myself guilty as charged, never having worked in Mauritius. While I have not been able to find any data on this (itself a symptom of an underlying problem), from anecdotal evidence of my cohort and surrounding ones, I would estimate that no more than 40% of the laureates at the very most, have returned and made a career in Mauritius. Therefore, in simple terms there can be no denying that the scheme is failing the country. The proportion for the wider pool of UK, Europe and North America educated Mauritian graduates is similar. This needs to be addressed.

It is not down only to the laureates themselves. They have been exposed from a young age to world-class institutions where their eyes were further opened and aspirations nurtured. The desire to push ourselves further in an increasingly globalised world is only natural, in that context. There have been attempts over the years to force the laureates to come back, through ‘bonds’ they could pay back in case they decided not to return. One issue with this approach is that the contractual requirement to pay back the bond must have a time limit for it to have any meaning, which in turn precludes the beneficiaries from further study and/or gaining work experience in an international context, which hurts both them and the country. In addition, the study cost which would be recouped through the bond would in economic terms, be a fraction of the opportunity cost to Mauritian society of not having the beneficiary back, again undermining the reasoning for the bond in the first place. Such approaches are deeply flawed at all levels.

It would help if there were some engagement on the part of the authorities with the laureates and the broader community of Mauritian professionals abroad. I can safely say (and I speak for all of my Mauritian friends abroad) that in 25 years, I have never had any interaction with any department of the Mauritian government that I have not sought myself. It would not be difficult in today’s connected world for the ministry of education to set up a website or events where the alumni of the laureate scheme and other professionals could interact, and more importantly, the Mauritian government and private sector could engage with them on potential jobs or areas of expertise where they could contribute. Instead, the authorities have no means of interacting with the community of Mauritian professional expatriates. This community is a huge differentiator for a country of our size and is arguably one of the nation’s most significant untapped resources and there is no discussion, let alone plan, for extracting any value from it.

Clearly, returning to work full time in Mauritius is not an option for many who have found a niche which simply does not exist on our small island. The last unconfirmed sighting of one of my seniors at the Royal College Curepipe was as Professor of Fluid Mechanics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. That person will not be coming back to work in Mauritius any time soon, and we should be nothing but proud of his achievements. Were there a forum for engagement as outlined above, that person could still contribute to Mauritius in other ways, for example in thinking imaginatively to address the terrible state of scientific skills on the island. Hundreds of our countrymen just in my own network would pounce upon an opportunity to help meaningfully. There is a spectrum of modes of engagement from ad-hoc contributions all the way to full time employment. A ‘Mauritian Leadership Network’ along the lines of the African version could easily be created by the Government and private sector, coalescing in an annual (or more frequent) event where ideas and collaboration opportunities between these expats and Mauritian stakeholders could be harnessed for the benefit of the country.

Ultimately, one is forced to return to the question of opportunity and access. While it was not necessarily the case when I was starting my professional career in the late 1990s, today Mauritius offers potentially very challenging, exciting opportunities that would entice many a Mauritian expatriate to return on a full-time basis, whether in the private or public sphere. Even from a purely financial perspective, Mauritian senior executives in the public or private sector, earn world-class compensation, occasionally also a reflection of their world-class talents. The fundamental issue is that the vast majority of these positions are not open to the public at large. The single biggest challenge to Mauritius’s social progress is the rampant, systemic nepotism that permeates all aspects of society to the extent that it is now the expected norm. It is therefore no surprise that laureates and indeed all the successful Mauritian expats are hesitant in their steps back to the country. Singaporean graduates return to their country in droves, not because they are inherently more patriotic than Mauritians, but because Singapore has defined itself as a model of competitive meritocracy, the very opposite of what Mauritius has evolved to be today. The reality is: how does one contribute without pandering to politics or facing the very real possibility of discrimination?

For all the criticism that can be levelled at the laureate scheme, it is at its essence fundamentally meritocratic. Thousands of students compete over a few weeks of exams and those who obtain the best aggregate scores are awarded the scholarships. No questions asked. No meddling. No politicking. No asking dad to talk to his cousin. No seeking an appointment with the MP for a favour. It is the most stark of contrasts to the rest of the Mauritian experience as it has evolved over time, where meritocracy is at best an aspiration, at worst a mirage. Where wreaths and bogus titles are liberally awarded for those Roman-style propaganda headlines. The laureate scheme retains the original Greek purity by recognising simple, uncorrupted academic achievement. Indeed, could the laureate scheme be one of the few fundamentally incorruptible, inherently meritocratic institutions left in Mauritius today, possibly with our judiciary (itself unfortunately the subject of persistent murmurs)?

With John F Kennedy’s famous inaugural question top of mind, perhaps we as laureates and expat Mauritians need to be pro-active in a different way. We are the poster-children for the mainstream Mauritian education system. However, for us to give something back, we may need to bypass the current mainstream status quo. We need to resign ourselves to not finding out about opportunities until old relics are rolled out on their wheelchairs to add to the pervasive whiff of senility. Those whose career paths were founded on a fundamentally meritocratic system are a threat to those aiming to purge the country of all remnants of fairness, towards a dystopia of mediocrity. For laureates and other Mauritians who believe in and are themselves the product of meritocracy, the way forward must be through a different engagement. Some of my peers have already started this process, returning to the homeland after gaining incredible experience internationally, only to find themselves thwarted by the system, if only temporarily. The clamour for change can no longer be ignored. To the laureates of the current generation: embrace the opportunity afforded, listen to the beat of your Mauritian heart, and remember that you were winners in a fundamentally unbiased race, possibly the last one remaining on our beloved island.



ASHWIN ROY

Born in Mauritius on 6th March 1975;

Attended the Royal College Curepipe and won the State of Mauritius Scholarship in 1992 for the Arts;

First Class, MA Honours in Economics from King’s College, University of Cambridge;

Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales;

After training as a Chartered Accountant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in London, Ashwin embarked on a career in international private equity, focusing on emerging markets;

12 years with CVCI, Citigroup’s global emerging markets private equity business, one of the most successful franchises in this field. Partner of the firm and co-heading the firm’s activities in Central and Eastern Europe;

Two and a half years as Director of Private Equity for the State General Reserve Fund, the main sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman;

Since February 2016, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Surya Capital, partnering with Riaz Currimjee, another Mauritian expatriate, in developing an investment business focusing on East Africa.