Architects are Artists too!

Tous les hommes vont en galère

A la pêche ou à la guerre

En chantant.

La fleur au bout du fusil,

La victoire se gagne aussi

En chantant.

On ne parle à Jéhovah,

A Jupiter, à Bouddha

Qu'en chantant.

Qu'elles que soient nos opinions,

On fait sa révolution

En chanson.

(En Chantant, a song by Michel Sardou)

I felt deeply saddened to learn, through the media, of the struggle of a group of local musicians who have the feeling that our country has let them down. I understand the reasons for their resentment because one of the main causes is that we are living between the technological and information age and we are now facing with more challenges when making art.

In the information age, downloading music from the Internet has become the current state of the art practice. The main challenges that the music industry is currently facing are the (illegal) sharing of music for free and the production and distribution of music without the need to rely on large music corporations. With easy file-sharing and illegal downloads over the internet, the music industry has become more vulnerable and the future of music business is questionable. Back in 2000, several artists filed lawsuits against Napster, a small company that had developed software to share files over the Internet and was forced to withdraw the software by the court. In the USA, hundreds of individuals have already been sued for music piracy by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA); and among them, Jammie Thomas from Minnesota was accused of copyright infringement and the companies that were involved in the case were awarded $1.92 million. There are also many controversies in the world where attempts were made to mimic architectural works. In this respect, many lawsuits arose in the world on the grounds of whether, permission were not sought from copyright owners, making minor changes to plans, innocent infringement or lack of copyright notice. In Coles v Dormer & Ors [2015] QSC 224, a Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland has underlined the significant value of the copyright in an architect’s designs and drawings and ordered remedy.

According to Wikström, the revolution in digital music can be classified in three distinctive categories, connectivity, music as a service and amateur production. Therefore in comparison with the ‘old’ music industry model, connectivity via the Internet can allow any user to upload and download music rapidly while the control of the producer is low. Secondly, as soon as music is uploaded on the web, it becomes freely available and hence reduces its commercial value considerably. Nevertheless, some people are ready to pay for the online music services to obtain quickly the music that they are searching. Due to digitalisation, the sales of global music have fallen from $40 million in 2000 to $17 million in 2009 according to Gammons. If this trend goes on, the music sector will be required to restructure in order to avoid further redundancies. This impact on the music industry could be disastrous on people’s life experiences. The power of music and its impact on the intellectual, social and personal development of people has been studied by Tia DeNora, who explained that music is ‘a dynamic material, a medium for making, sustaining and changing social worlds and activities’. Nevertheless, it is not possible for recording companies to escape the challenges presented by the internet because according to a survey conducted by the British Phonographic Industry, out of 8 million of people in the UK who claim to download music, 92% of them use illegal sites to do so. Despite all the tight controls put in place to stop piracy, the industry has so far been ineffective to reduce piracy. Therefore, the music industry in the world has already started to adapt to the changes and offer legal download sites and this adaptation is perceived as decisive for its future.

Several architects in the world have been inspired by music in order to create thoughtful and responsive architecture. John Ruskin stated, ‘industry without art is brutality.’ I believe that is our common responsibility to support our artists in any way possible because without art, we might destroy the inspiration and hope of a generation forever.