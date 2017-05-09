TO ARVIN BOOLELL : Take time and courage to identify those young "labourites"

My goodness, HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/arvin.boolell" Arvin Boolell, with all the respect I, and many many more, have for you, both as a man and a politician, when will you stop tip-toeing about the issue and face it headstrong?

When will you take confidence from your journey, your stature and popularity, the latter maybe not on display as long as you are in the shadow of the leader, to give a real shake to this ailing party (a reflection of its HQ in PL)?

Your avowed love for the party has been on record for a long time but surely that same love should be where you could draw the strength to fight to try and redeem itself, no?

You are far more credible than your leader, way more respected and have shown many a time a more humane and honourable side. Your reputation, locally and internationally is unquestionable, as far as I can see. You have more support than you think out there and there are many LP fans, and many others not so, who would welcome you as a leader of a revamped LP, focus on recapturing its past glory to honour its founders, reconnect with its charter and offer Mauritius the new vision it deserves.

I believe, with many others, I am in fact sure, that you could fill that moral vacuum that exists in our country, which the LP, as long as it maintains its current leader at the helm, will never fill - the party's past under him is too heavy and mired in shame.

Therefore, please tell us how this "reinvention" will take place to set a new course of action without ACTUALLY challenging a leader who has brought the party to its knees and made it a pale and embarrassing reflection of what it was founded to be.

In many people's view, the party has long been hijacked to satisfy the ego and grandeur of one man and you were yourself victim of those thugs protecting this.

I do not believe that the LP was designed to be the reflection of one man only but it has sadly become so.

Surely, you are not alone and there MUST BE sensible men and women within its ranks, and others waiting to join, once there is a movement, to adhere to a new vision and willing a most necessary change of direction.

Take time and courage to identify those young "labourites" and others wishing to re-create the true Labour Party - if the change won’t be allowed from within, then you will have tried your best and your courage to impact change will not only be on display, but on record as well.

And God knows us Mauritians are thirsty for political courage, valor and honour right now when we see, EVERY TUESDAY, the pathetic show on display on national television.

And that alone, to die without wondering, following (or creating, for that matter) what may be your destiny, is worth fighting for ... even if it then means perhaps creating a new Labour Party movement which will have a certain following - of this I am sure.

You are not alone ... far, very far from it.