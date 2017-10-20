Arvin's tryst with destiny

Arvin Boolell is 'the father' of post-Satcam Labour Party, the father of the parliamentary group up to the debacle of december 2014. Alas, he never realised his supreme role of 'father'. I wonder if he might after reading my deep-felt 'orphan' anger, realise his duty towards a mass of rejected, dejected partisans.

Arvin has been an elected member of the house since 1987, while others were enjoying White XMas. Oblivious to the hell, Sir Satcam went through keeping the Labour Party breathing whilst being politically suffocated; where was NCR? The humiliation Sir Satcam Boolell went through is not to be forgotten, yet it appears so.

He made Sir Anerood Prime minister in two elections, got booted out of government often, last time, the evening of the attempt to make Paul Bérenger president. I witnessed history and saw NCR the showman. He was not in Hon. Min. Boolell's ground floor office. Many alive know this to be a fact. And I state further, NCR humiliated Sir Satcam to the end. I met SSB two weeks before his demise, I empathised with him.

I did not find it surprising, SSR behaved the same!

Arvin must wake up. A novice came and lost!! We youth of that era must not forget, we were wiped out with NCR – 57-3! And he just left for England! Youth of today must learn recent history, not be boxed in caste, race and propaganda lies.

It is beyond my tolerance to address though a PM, NCR. That chap has a proven record of being 'a loose lad' – he has created finally a first, for the brits foremost! He highjacked the party, solely with his name. A model to be avoided in Mauritius 2017.

Arvin, this is us as in the old young days! That XMAS, we were so hectically campaigning; we had to open Danube bleu well after hours. Maria was not impressed by the box of bIscuits and a sailing card for XMAS!

Arvin, REFLECT.

That guy HAS THE PARTY COFFERS he says. I stopped believing that NCR a long time back. He has humiliated you as he did to SGD in 1995. And have you, 'father', ever asked why a sole MMM transfuge was number two of the Labour Party? You have never been on the front governmental bench! You are displayed in dire times, in the garage in government.

Arvin, too many thousands need the party of Curé, Anquetil, Masson, David and so many to cite.You can do it.

We wonder if the leadership election of the Labour Party due is not going on? If so another lie...

Arvin, do not represent NCR party in this by-election.

'Father'- too many thousands look up to you.

You have to act, you are far from alone, NCR is with the coffers.

I believe this by-election can be if you see as I do.