To Be Twenty Again or Maybe Not

‘La vingtaine insolente’, published in yesterday’s Forum was a pleasure to the senses. It made for a pleasurable read, lit a glow of hope in the heart, and called for a “must-read” tag. It makes those of us who are a decade or more beyond our twenties, want to go back to those carefree years once more, where we believed that no corner of the earth and its possibilities were closed to us. Then again, one cannot help but think that such youth is not given to everybody. In our society, it takes a fortunate young person to be able to indulge in sports, arts, the art of deconstruction of thought, the attainment of such self-confidence. This should ideally be the norm for the majority of our youth but we have to admit that such is not the case. While it is useless to play a blame game, yesterday’s article may serve as a motivational starting point for those who are looking for a way out of the drudgery of “what is expected”. As for those, like me, who feel twenty but have passed that marker for quite some time, we are wiser, with growing experience, to have learnt that age is but a number. There is a lifetime to open oneself to all the positives that life has to offer, provided one has the ability to recognise the opportunity.