The Beauty of Literature

From late adolescence to young adulthood

Like many, I fell in love with literature while at secondary school. I began to read Thomas Hardy’s Woodlanders at the age of 15 and later went on to read his entire works. I should confess that my sister who was a literature student at that time had a persistent influence on me, motivating me to read the poems of John Keats, the Songs of Innocence and of Experience of William Blake and William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. We often discussed about the novel characters and passages as if we were talking of people of our own acquaintance. Thus, I fell in love with literature at an early age – as Jane Yolen said “Literature is a textually transmitted disease, normally contracted in childhood”. I really consider myself blessed to have had the chance to know the works of some of the great authors.

Over the years, I think literature has taught me the understanding of character study, which has been influential in developing my own character and, to some extent, freeing me from a materialistic view of life. What I really like in literature is the fact that it uses simple language that is easily understood by the common man. Leo Tolstoy rightly said that ‘Great works of art are only great because they are accessible and comprehensible to everyone.’ Reading a good novel always brought me a feeling of pleasure that goes to my soul. It is difficult to say exactly what made me so much interested in literature; I would believe that it is its sensitivity of love, the beauty of its language, its power to awake sentiment and its philosophic genius. Learning to appreciate literature in its complexity has been the most beautiful thing of my life and it brings a lot of joy to my heart.

Even in my adult life, I like revisiting those literature books and this gives me an entirely new pleasure – that of a voyage of discovery with all its sentiments that help me forget some of the problems of my day-to-day life. To me, a good literature book is beauty in its perfection and, as it is said, ‘a thing of beauty is a joy forever’. Reading during my teenage years was more for school exams rather than for love, while reading at this mature age helps me really appreciate many details and meaning which I may have omitted before. One can find the beauty of literature in the expression of words which quickly capture your heart, taking you to a lovely landscape.

Reading the great classics at my age is an extraordinary pleasure which is different from the excitement of having read it in youth. For instance, great novels such as Boris Pasternak’s Doctor Zhivago, Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali or Alfred de Musset’s La confession d’un enfant du siècle may not necessarily hold great interest for young people.

It is amazing to see that the literary ideals of the Renaissance, the Enlightenment or the Romantic periods still survive generation after generation, giving the same feelings in our heart. The works speak of happiness and sorrow, love and hate, hope and despair, bringing charm to people of all times.

The Beauty of Literature

These literary works make me realise that beauty is not just physical appearance, but that there is also intellectual beauty in the expression of literature and poetry which may be just imaginary while reality may not always be beautiful. I love the books, its stories and the life that goes on through the passages of the novel. The novel forms a personal bond between the characters and me, creating inspiration and connecting my life to some of the episodes. Sometimes I spend days and nights reading the passage of these classics, feeling like a voyage in the open sea with each new episode leading me farther and farther from the shore. And I really feel proud of my reading passion even when I feel trapped between the pages of a novel which prevent me from breaking free from their spell.

I like reading these books when I am all by myself, keeping all to myself for fear of spoiling the magic through interference by people who may indeed not like the book. On many occasions, classic novels have amazed me with their magic which touched the deep sentiments in my heart. Genuine literature is beauty in the aesthetic sense. It lights up the soul. Books are much more than paper and ink; they have the capacity to connect us to stories through space and time and, thus, I jealously still keep all my classics.

There is a pleasure in going through the passages of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. This narrative brings a sense of joy with smiles, tears with suffering in its long drama. It’s simply Tolstoy’s genius that make me go through the love epic of the Russian aristocracy while trying to reincarnate these characters down to our own days. In Keats’ works, I learn to appreciate the scope and meaning of great poetry and I find myself carried away into an atmosphere of poesy. Similarly when I read the Mayor of Casterbridge I travel through the beautiful rural scenery of old England countryside.

Tragedy in literature

Although I love all types of classic writing, tragedy has remained my favourite. I always admire how the author leads their literary characters through several misfortunes, suffering and heartbreaks, which finally come to a tragic end. As rightly said by Thomas Hardy in The Mayor of Casterbridge – ‘Happiness is but the occasional episode in a general drama of pain’. Such suffering sometimes touches me so deep in my heart that it makes me cry. The pain, misery and human suffering that follows its course in the story make me feel sad but I think this suffering also teaches us to develop the courage to face life’s problems and eventually elevates man to his full growth. To me, literature has provided more answers to life problems than religion.

The author

The author of literary works uses a selection of words and phrases to describe the scene, which creates a magic effect on the reader and forces them to read and re-read the novel. Literature is simply the language of heart, soul and sentiment. Successful literature depends to a large extent on the author’s ability to express genial ideas which steal our heart.

I would like to end this article by quoting Rumi, the Persian poet. All his works are amazing, but there is one particular quote that caught me from his poem I am drunk on love:

“Love came, and became like blood in my body. It rushed through my veins and encircled my heart. Everywhere I looked, I saw one thing. Love’s name written on my limbs, on my left palm, on my forehead, on the back of my neck, on my right big toe…Oh, my friend, all that you see of me is just a shell, and the rest belongs to love.”