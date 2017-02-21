Behind the prison bars

Have we lost our senses? Are we living in an age of barbarity when human beings can be butchered like in a slaughter-house? Why does our country stand out prominently in the hit-parade of crimes? One of the primary duties of any government is to ensure the safety of its citizens by applying strictly its laws and to protect them. Why do we talk of second economic miracle if there is no security? Our country is undergoing a profound crisis in terms of law and order. Yet we call our country paradise island. What is ailing with our administration of criminal justice? Is Prosecution Commission Bill most urgent than Police and Criminal Evidence Bill?

Our prison system has reformed no criminal. Punishment is said to be deterrent, retributive and rehabilitative but yet heinous crimes are perpetrated especially against defenceless women and children almost every week on such a tiny island like ours but most shocking of all criminals are left scot-free (cases of Vanessa Lagesse, Nandine Dantier, Helene Lam Po Tang, Michaela Harte and others). Is it not a misrule of law? Obviously the crime fighting agencies are impotent and not as effective as they were. His Excellency the Vice-President of Mauritius Mr Barlen Vyapoory has hit the nail right on the head when he said bluntly that drug-dealers are more powerful than our policemen. This is the naked truth. It reveals the rottenness of the situation on the island. Mindless violence is committed against innocent people for no apparent reason. This government has promised us to restore law and order but to our dismay the situation has worsened. What about our religious bodies? Are they destined only to hold big ceremonies and to be in the limelight with high-profile politicians? Material progress has not gone hand in hand with spiritual progress. Religion has lost its grip on our people. Money is the new god. Churches are deserted while supermarkets are overcrowded.

More often than not, criminals can get away with a slight sentence and this gives a wrong signal to the nation. Happy are those criminals who can pay the service of a brainy counsel to disentangle them out of judicial cobweb. But cynics uphold that justice is said to be of two gears. It goes without saying that the laws should be made in a stricter manner. They should not be overly protective of criminals. All in the name of justice, criminals enjoy too many rights. It is amazing that the prison system turns a criminal into a hardened one and for them to turn over a new leaf becomes almost difficult. Prisons should not be just places to lock away criminal. Attempts should be made to rehabilitate them and make them become useful citizens. The present system is not serving its purpose. Time and again criminals who have served their sentence become even more hardened. Not enough is being done to rehabilitate young criminals. They are mixed with hardened criminals and it turns out again and again that the young criminals become hardened criminals mostly through bad upbringing. They should be given intensive psychological assistance. The world behind the bars of prison is a sordid world of violence, drugs, gang warfare and sex and the state has to tackle it and maintenance of law and order should be aimed at preventing them from breaking the law. Prevention is better than cure, so goes the saying.

The state must spend more in preventing crimes and that money will be well spent in the long run. Why do certain countries have a lower rate of crimes than others? This is a question on which we must all ponder. Apparently they have a system that works. Perhaps the purpose of penal code should be first of all deterrence, retribution and then rehabilitation.

