The best learners do not merely practise, they also reflect on what they learn

Reflection helps people to codify knowledge and feel confident that they will perform well in the future. Reflecting in writing by keeping a learning log, appears to be particularly beneficial. The act of writing stops our thoughts wandering, and “makes knowledge stick for longer”. If your teaching method is too much in ‘tell’ mode, people look for loopholes. It’s way more powerful if people feel they’ve discovered something for themselves.

