Better managing STRESS, the silent KILLER

STRESS was a disease in the 20th century. In the 21st century it is an epidemic. Stress is a word much used, misused, and very often poorly understood.

STRESS is a form of pain - any pain is a messenger saying there is something you need to learn. If by accident, you put your hand in fire, it will burn and you will feel pain. So you listen to the messenger, you learned and changed.

STRESS is a disease. It is always a negative event - and there is no such thing as positive stress. For sure you need no stress to succeed in life.

The root cause of all stress is found in the non-physical realms of thoughts and feelings. Mind management is the key to deal with stress management. Therefore you need to have a good knowledge of how the mind functions. Briefly, the mind is the focal point in the brain - from which all expressions are delivered. The mind is perception, observation and expression. It has a few faculties: (1) words, (2) thoughts, (3) memory, (4) reasoning and (5) comprehension. It has two compartments - the upper one and the lower one which is full of virtuous qualities and the lower one with innumerable vices. The mind is your best servant and worst enemy as well. It can only cope with one single thought at a time; you must attempt to have a balanced and calm mind. Coax and discipline the mind as the latter does not like monotony.

When the mind reverts to its original state of peace and contentment, it works wonders. This is possible and most of the readers must have had at least one such episode and this is called the AHA moment, which is one of profound insight into problems which you have been struggling to resolve or a flash of clarity about a difficult situation that you are facing.

The purpose of this precious human life is to:

Fulfill your heart and in doing so, you will not leave this world empty handed as it is commonly believed.

Understand the science of consciousness and the future results of your meditation.

Finally to clean your mind and allow it to be in it’s original relaxed and peaceful state. All this is possible and highly desirable.

Thousands of books are written on how to deal with stress and only a few target how to prevent stress in the first place. It is said that an adult receives about 50 000 thoughts daily! Most of those thoughts are about uncertainties and worries. Worry is camouflaged as concern, and anxiety being disguised as care. You should drop all the negative thoughts. You and you alone are responsible for your thoughts and feelings which trigger stress! So you should be in control of the situation and thus, you will avoid all forms of stress. Give a treat to yourself and enumerate all the events from early morning till you go to sleep, that create stress in your life. In so doing, you would avoid all the external stress.

Whenever you have a negative thought, learn the art of opposition thinking – that is replace the negative thought with a positive one. May I kindly remind the readers regarding the eternal law which says that whatever you send will always come back as a boomerang! So you should never send a negative thought to your fellow citizen. Always transmit a positive thought which will increase your positive energy.

Before I conclude, may I remind the readers that the AHA moment can be activated through detachment and meditation?

Detachment from your inner beliefs, ideas and memories - and outer detachment from your possessions, positions,and privileges. The day you fulfill your heart. i.e. taste the inner joy, feel inner peace, enjoy the absolute freedom, and acquire the intuitive knowledge, your stress will disappear all together. So enjoy a stress-free life.