Blood of Nobility

In his delicate veins run the thick red liquid,

Circulating around his body to bring new life to the cells.

So sure he is, that his blood is purple instead,

Like royalty, with sparkles of gold, like holiness…

What a race, he contemplates, of premium grace and genes!

Of the Upper caste, he belongs. The circle of nobleness and radiance…

Like a God; like the sun to the earth.

How could it be, though, that such a body,

Of such stature, mightiness and nobility,

Bears an infectious cell that would bring a God to its fate?

His mirror betrays, but comforts him with its reflection of glory.

Yet, the body has slowed down, without warning.

In ambivalence, the body is fighting the odds for survival,

Whilst the blood becomes inextricably scarce and infected.

The dreaded morning has arrived.

The sun is up, but the body lies.

The Voice of Science calls for new blood, new revival.

But whose blood is equivalent, or even close to, this pure blood?

Who dares to offer its own mediocre blood to further infect this body of glory?

The Noble is bewildered!

None of his brothers or sisters is willing to supply their own.

Again, the Voice of Science calls for an emergency,

As the God nears death.

The poor one… ‘Oh you poor idiot!’ is he often called,

‘Of such undignified caste and class! Equal to nothingness!’

The ‘untouchable’, is he labelled as, in despise and disgust.

But a heart of gold he contains, with an overwhelm of love…

‘Take my blood,’ he begs the Voice of Science.

‘And may the Noble know none of this. I don’t mean to offend him.’

Soon, like a mighty God, the Noble rises again, before the sun itself.

Fatigue and sickness defeated, the infectious cell is no more, either.

The blood of another Noble runs in his veins, has he been told.

How grateful is the Noble for the kinship of love that beholds the Upper caste,

To sustain the purity of such a distinguished race!

‘Doctor, doctor! I feel stronger, mightier and healthier than ever!

Was the blood as purple and sparkly gold as mine?

It feels like it…’