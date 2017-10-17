FROM THE ‘BLUE PILL’ TO THE ‘RED PILL’, 2018 ONWARDS : Reclaiming our place in the Matrix

Morpheus’s words to Neo in the 1999 film, The Matrix: "You take the blue pill, the story ends. You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

It is our view that at the time of Mauritian independence a matrix was set in place to control the game. In offering us the role of rent seekers and in us accepting different versions of rent seeking, we have all played a role in reinforcing the matrix. Here is an anecdote that indicates that the blue pill is widespread and that ‘la boucle est bouclée’.

I recently asked a lady from Constituency no 10 who she would support in the next elections, she said “Ramgoolam of course”. I asked why and she replied, “for always having the interest of the poor at heart”. I asked for an example of this magnanimity, she replied, “free transport for students”. This conversation took place during the week when the accusations of money laundering under Article 5 of FIAMLA were levelled against Ramgoolam. Like this lady, many of us have chosen the blue pill, living in the false security and the blissful ignorance of illusion.

An appropriate metaphor would be this: we live in serfdom whereby the zamindar comes by every so often to collect astronomical sums off the back of our sweat, and sometimes more than just sums. And we, reaching out for the morsels on the ground, morsels proportionate to our ambitions and dreams, kowtow to the zamindar in gratitude eternal. Such has been the success of the matrix and the formatting of our minds that in 50 years of independence, still disempowered, we yearn for morsels. The matrix is, of course, maintained through the poor quality of our education that sedates the population collectively, and the MBC programmes and tv serials that drag us into the toxicity of other people’s petty lives, our opium.

We often hear on social media comments decrying the intellectual desert that we have evolved in since the early debates of the 1960s that culminated in independence. In a sense this is not quite true. In the 1960s a handful of people constituted the thinking elite and voiced out to a public that was much less educated than today’s, and this in the absence of media and entertainment. These voices were heard and listened to. Today the brightest most innovative ideas are shared as they take place across time and space and are relayed through numerous media, so that these voices come across as diffuse and certainly do not hold a monopoly in the marketplace of ideas. On the other hand, though, the above statement is true in the sense that the most educated, highly competent Mauritians have, by large, abdicated their role as the political movers and shapers, partly because the rent-seeking option right from the time of independence has seemed more opportune.

How many times have we not heard parents, well meaning family members asking their highly competent children to not venture into politics “because this is not for our kind, leave this to the ‘gundas’”. How many times have we not heard the educated bourgeoisie talk about their carefully planned timely exit from Mauritius when things will get too rotten here? How, once their children leave for foreign universities and with the specific view to settling abroad, they will vacate and follow suit? When the rent money is no longer satisfactory, we move on to more propitious environments.

It is, of course, exactly because people of outstanding intellectual, social and cultural capital no longer take their place in politics today that we end up with Soodhuns, Rutnahs and Tarolahs. In choosing to be rent seekers rather than actors who could have shaped the country, we invite less than honourable members to desecrate the political arena and take decisions on our behalf.

The term ‘red pill’, in the film, refers to the ability to function in the matrix while being aware of its true nature. We have understood that the matrix cannot be so much as touched from outside, let alone shaken or reshaped. With knowledge, freedom and the sometimes painful truth of reality, it is from within that those of us who have chosen the red pill must operate.