THE BURKINI CONTROVERSY

What is happening in the race to win power in the land of “Liberty, Equality and Fraternity” is frightening. Each party is competing to fan the anti-Muslim feeling to garner as many votes as possible at the forthcoming Presidential elections.

The latest onslaught on Muslims is the ban of the burkini, which is believed to represent anti-French values. One is waiting to see the time when the law will be extended to apply to divers and nuns, who enjoy dipping into the water fully dressed for reasons of modesty. The truth is that there are no laws governing dress codes on beaches other than laws concerning undress.

France is ill at ease with the presence of 5 million Muslims on its land. Le Pen uses this settlement as a threat that France will become a Muslim country because of the rising number of immigrants. The North Africans are treated less fairly, stacked into derelict housing estates and very often pushed at the end of the queue of job seekers.

France must realize that the present state of affairs is the result of its history. Had it not colonized Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria for over a century, extracted Moroccan sovereignty from the Sultan of Fez and tried to forcefully assimilate those Arabs into French culture, even by leveling their cemeteries and imposing Christianity on them, there would not have been mass immigration to its shores. [It is good at this point to remind Sarkozy that the Jews in Algeria were not concerned in the least with the assimilation].

So, instead of accusing Muslim men that they enslave girls and women, the French Mayors, banning the burkini must ponder whether it is not they that are guilty of imprisoning Muslim girls to only watch fathers and brothers enjoying a plunge.