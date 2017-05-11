BUSINESS FACILITATION (AMENDMENT) BILL: Where were we? Where are we heading for?

On Tuesday 9 May 2017, in Parliament, my name was on the list of orators on the Business Facilitation (Amendment) Bill. I could not deliver my speech because I, together with my two Labour Party colleagues walked out in a solidarity move with Hon. Shakeel Mohamed, who was ordered out by the Speaker.

Here is an abridged version of the speech I could not deliver in Parliament!

Madam Speaker,

I feel bound to say that this important bill, pertaining to business facilitation and to some extent investment promotion is but a dog’s dinner of a Bill, and moreover seems to do little to address the serious obstacles investors face in doing business with Mauritius. We suffer from a poor level of competitiveness as set clearly shown in the recent World Economic Forum and the World Bank reports on these matters.

In 2008 when I was a Senior Investment Advisor of the Board of Investment, I knew Mauritius as being among the most competitive and successful economies in Africa as we actively and successfully sought foreign investment. But we have been slipping back fast, not keeping up to the mark of the best small islands and other small states which are racing ahead of us. This is what the Bill should address. I have worked in Singapore and know how they have turned their economy round in the past few decades.

But why is it that a new business in Mauritius has to wait 81 days to get linked up to electricity compared with 30 days in Singapore; or a business has to wait 156 days for a construction permit here and only 48 days in Singapore? Time is money, a concept that this Government needs to recognise. Why does it take 519 days in Mauritius to enforce contracts and only 164 days in Singapore? These are just some of the examples from the World Bank Doing Business Report 2017 which puts Mauritius in 49th rank and other small islands and small states such as Singapore top rank, Estonia 12th rank, Latvia 14th rank, Iceland 20th rank and poor Mauritius trailing way behind.

Irrelevant to our real needs

No wonder we are stuck in the middle-income trap. And I see little in this Bill that will help to shift us onto that new learning curve of excellence. Such a pity this Bill is so irrelevant to our real needs. And it’s no good, Madam Speaker that this Government is praying for a second miracle to save Mauritius; what we need is a Bill that addresses these core issues and an administration that will spur us forward and not hold us back.

Madam speaker, in 2008, the World Bank’s 2008 Doing Business report ranked Mauritius first in Africa and 27th in the world for ease of doing business and the then government set the objective of making of Mauritius among the top ten most investment and business-friendly locations in the world.

What is a reasonable objective for Mauritius today? The previous government achieved all of what I have just explained because of ECONOMIC REFORM: when The Labour Party-led government in July 2005 embarked on a bold economic reform which was designed to remedy fiscal weaknesses and open the economy and facilitate business, improve the investment climate, mobilize foreign direct investment and expertise, and introduce structural reforms to support sustainable growth.

The results were swift and tangible. The economy turned around and grew by 5 percent in 2006, up from 2.2 percent in 2005. FDI in 2006 amounted to USD 229 million, more than the cumulative total for the previous four years.

What kind of reform is the Minister proposing to bring, if any, in the forthcoming Budget exercise so as to propel investment in the country or is he of the belief that this Bill will be sufficient?

The cost of doing business

Ease of Doing Business matters a lot but so is the cost of doing business. It’s still very high in Mauritius. In matters of competitiveness, we’ve gone downhill. There is hardly any FDI in the productive sector. Smart cities are not the answer: they are not to be contributing much to the productive sector. And the second key word in that reform of 2006-2007 was BUSINESS FACILITATION. The Labour Party-led government’s policy in 2005 was to open the economy and streamline administrative procedures for investors and business people to come, work, and live in Mauritius. Hence, the original version of the Business Facilitation Act of 2006, abolished trade licenses and allowed businesses to start operations within three days of incorporation.

Madam Speaker, the House will recall that in 2016 in PQ No. B/899, I had asked Hon. Pravind Jugnauth what were the reasons that explained why Mauritius had lost 17 places falling from the 32nd to the 49th rank over one year in the World Bank report “Doing Business 2017”. I asked him then to indicate the measures that are being envisaged to prevent further downgrading.

In his reply the Minister said that he was proposed to introduce a Business Facilitation Bill in March 2017, which will aim to further improve the ease of doing business. We are in May 2017 but why did the government take so long? Pace and speed of reform is a relative game and not an absolute one, it is a global economy and we are well behind the pace of the best even amongst other small and island states. Where may I ask, Madam Speaker, does this Bill with all its complex esoteric clauses and arcane amendments address these pressing issues?

In 2008 when I was going to promote Mauritius overseas, I was proud enough to say that in matters of Doing Business, my country ranked first in Africa and 27th in the world for ease of doing business. What can one say today when we have lost 22 places, falling from 27th place to 49th in 2017 and more dramatically how could our country lose 17 places falling from the 32nd to the 49th position over one year in “Doing Business 2017”?

The Hon. Pravind Jugnauth yet again in his reply to my PQ B/899 about our fall in ranking stated that it was due to a change in methodology by the World Bank! I simply cannot possibly agree with that reasoning, for that same change in methodology was applied to each and every country, across the board for the 190 countries – Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. There are only two possible reasons to explain this fall – it is either because our country has gone down or other countries have pressed on upwards at a faster pace than ours.

How does the government explain that Mauritius has gone backward with a fall of 17 places in one year when over that same period, other countries that were lagging behind us have reversed the tendency meanwhile?

On a different note, clause 6 of the bill seeks to amend the Environmental Protection Act so as to reduce the time frame for submission of an outline by a developer for a proposed undertaking from 3 to 1 month. Is this not contrary to the trend elsewhere where more and more stringent measures are being imposed? If the process should need to be faster at the level of the Director of Environment, should the government not instead consider increasing and diversifying the capacity of the team so as for them to be able to cope with the required 1 month time frame?

“Bilan catastrophique…”

The object of this Bill is to remove constraints. But are permits, licenses, authorizations and clearances the only constraints in matters of doing business? Let me take the example of an investor wanting to do business in Mauritius. What impression will he have on reading how Mauritius has dealt with certain cases like BAI, Betamax, CT Power? How does this Bill reassure foreign and local investors that investment is still safe in Mauritius and that contracts here are legal and binding?

How does an investor feel when he reads about the Prime Minister still saying that after two and half years of being in power and on the day of his hundredth day in office, that his government has inherited un “bilan catastrophique”? If this government has inherited a “bilan catastrophique”, then what kind of “bilan” will the next government be inheriting?

The amendments in this Bill are also about devolution – from the Minister to the Registrar General. This is an improvement, at least in terms of intention, but in practice it is implementation and onward delivery that matter.

What steps is the government making to ensure speedier implementation? I see clause 12, also seeks to amend the Investment Promotion Act such that henceforth the BOI shall facilitate the setting up and operation of an enterprise by providing information and support. Many ministries consider the BOI to be a mere facilitator and sometimes BOI merely acts as an intermediary between up to 10 ministries.

So I ask again, how will this bill:

• bring more FDI?

• make Mauritius more attractive as an investment destination?

• improve the SMEs?

I am not saying that that this Bill is a complete disaster: but it is a damp squib when what we need is an explosive force to blow away the twin pillars of this government’s approach to management of the economy; inefficiency and inertia.

My objective today is to say what needs to be done for there is so much more to do than we find in this Bill.

'God created Mauritius first and then Paradise…' But in so far as investment is concerned we seem set upon the rose strewn path to everlasting doom.

To be constructive, much as I can see the Bill is intent on tidying up some inconvenient parts of past legislation that have exceeded their sell-by-date, we desperately need something fresh. We need a Bill and related management mechanisms to;

• promote greater efficiency in our use of labour; a dose of management science might be a start;

• re-orient higher education to the needs of business and industry, including the small and medium enterprises.

• promote greater research and development to arrest the migration of our high flyers to other jurisdictions that value talent and pay the international rate for it;

• clear deadlines – I still see in some parts of the bill, the phrase “as soon as practicable”.

• The need for established process – The Alvaro Sobrinho, Choomka and other cases have caused our country a lot of harm. There is no trust anymore!

• cut the inordinate delays in businesses getting the essentials they need for getting started, like construction permits, electricity and the enforcement of contracts; and

On a final note, if we are to follow the Westminster model, as pursued by Theresa May, let’s have a Bill that dissolves this parliament and puts in place a team that can really get on with the job of facilitating business.