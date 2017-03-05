Busy week for Manchester City and for Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola puts his considerable reputation at stake as he bids to guide Manchester City through the obstacles littering the last couple of months of another spectacular Premier League season. When Manchester City reeled off their first ten games without blemish, many of the experts were ready to award the talented, volatile Spaniard the Premier League crown to add to his titles at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. But this is not La Liga nor is it the Bundesliga; this is the Premiership which does not wilt to a manager’s foibles and his personal preferences; this is the best, most watched, most difficult League on the Globe and any team amongst the 20 can cause an upset at any given moment.

There is rarely a given, the sort of match you get in Spain or Germany where you can predict the result with some confidence. That is why betting is so strong on the English League around the world. This afternoon, Guardiola and his talented troops travel to bottom of the table Sunderland. And this is one match where you can get odds of 10/1 against Sunderland causing a massive upset. But who knows ? In fact in the next couple of weeks, City could – and the emphasis is on the word could – re-establish themselves as Chelsea’s closest contenders for the crown and the second best team in England.

On Wednesday, City are at home to the strangely misfiring Stoke City and then have the opportunity to progress to Wembley and the semi finals of the FA Cup when they travel to Middlesbrough for their sixth round tie. What will Guardiola do against Boro ? Will he play his best team ? Will he set his sights on one of the iconic cups watched with as much passion and interest on the world’s television sets as the Premier League ? Or will he decide that there are bigger fishes to fry. The next four games will surely define the season for the oil rich Manchester club as they travel to Monaco a week on Wednesday to defend their 5-3 lead from the stunning first leg in the Champions League round of 16 with the promise from their manager to attack, attack and then attack some more.

Four days later they are back on league duty and entertain a smarting Liverpool who are still kicking themselves and their manager Jurgen Klopp for their dramatic slump in the New Year. Then two trips to London to face firstly Arsenal and then leaders Chelsea. You look at their attacking players and the way they performed in the first leg against Monaco and you would have to say they have a chance in everyone of those games whether home or away – but then you look at their goalkeeper and their defence and the way they performed against the French League leaders and you have to add the rider that they could fall flat on their faces again any time soon ! For if Pep Guardiola has a weakness it is that he doesn’t think he has a weakness. He makes up his mind about a player and that is it. Immovable. He can’t be wrong so why should he think again.

Goalkeeping problem

Claudio Bravo, brought in for his use of the ball, and Willy Caballero, suddenly number one again, are both the butt of City fans taunts. They might be their players but neither are anything like being « one of their own » as the exiled Joe Hart is. I speak personally when I state Hart is as good as the two of them put together and City would have been closer to all their season objectives had he been retained between the sticks. Perhaps Pep was used to Manuel Neuer, not only the best goalkeeper in the world but also the best goalkeeper for distributing the ball, short or long. Pep should have gone back to Munich and bid £100 million for the German international and if he couldn’t get him, he should have kept Hart.

But, of course, that would not have been the clincher, either, because Pep has made a hash of his defence, sticking with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. I am a great fan of the potential of Stones but not at all convinced about the big, cumbersome Argentinean. And while City’s back four has become increasingly hard to predict, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alex Kolarov was brought back for Otamendi. Stones should have been granted a few weeks rest weeks ago to recharge his batteries and fend off the fierce criticism he has endured. But, like the goalkeepers and Otamendi, he is the manager’s choice and therefore must be right. The attack from midfield to the front should not present any problems whatsoever with millions of pounds of honed talent always likely to outscore any opposition as they did against Monaco in one of the finest games we have witnessed this season.

However, Pep has even failed to grasp that and is in serious danger of losing Sergio Aguero in the summer after the way he jettisoned him for Gabriel Jesus before the unfortunate injury saw Sergio back and Jesus out for the run in. One way or another, it will all come together or unravel in the next few weeks and failure – particularly if Manchester United carry on winning cups – will have the sheiks wondering about their next expensive move. Would they have the courage or the will to sack the great Spaniard ? You betcha if they think they can do better. A much more promising game this afternoon sees in form Everton taking on a Spurs team at White Hart Lane. Spurs have still to convince everyone they have the backbone to see out the season in far better fashion than they did a year ago.

The Lane should see a cracker with two of the finest strikers, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku, going head to head. Both are in stupendous form with Kane being declared a world class play by his manager Mauricio Pochettino after a succession of hat tricks while the powerful Belgian is at the peak of his powers. These are two sides in form with Everton looking to solidify their base ready for a challenge to the top four next season while Spurs firmly believe that they can make it a London one, two by finishing directly behind favourites Chelsea this time around. Spurs have been rubbish in the two European competitions this season and will be looking to prove their point in both the League and the FA Cup, where they face the easiest draw of the sixth round, at home against Division One Millwall.

Wins in these two matches will set up Spurs season even if they fail to win a pot this time around. Progress is the important factor for a very young, fast developing side. Sunday’s games set up another fascinating week, tomorrow a much improved West Ham United entertain leaders Chelsea at the former Olympic Stadium. If Andy Carroll and his team can upset the odds, they will have the thanks of Spurs and Manchester City who will be dreaming dreams of greater glory. Don’t bet on it. Hammers are a considerably better side since their early season relegation struggles but not good enough, I believe, to halt the rampant Chelsea team who, without European football this season, are licking their lips at entertaining Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup.

It doesn’t end there, either, as on Tuesday Arsenal will try to recover from the humiliation of their performance in Germany in the return leg against runaway winners Bayern Munich, while on Wednesday we can all take a breather and watch Barcelona try to recover from their huge first round deficit against Paris St. Germain. A couple of Messi goals before the interval could make that one a nerve bender as the Spaniards try to haul back those four goals from Paris. Finally on Thursday, Manchester United make the long return journey to Rostov for their Europa Cup tie, just what Mourinho wanted four days before the cup tie against Chelsea at the Bridge.

But if Mourinho was to be honest he loves these big games, no matter how fast they come and he has the size of squad to cope without compromising results in places like Rostov. Having already won the League Cup and in the sixth round of the FA Cup, you may think Mourinho will play his kids in Rostov and leave his first team at home to rest for the gamer at the Bridge. Sure he will rest one or two but he hates losing and will pick a side to win the game with Old Trafford’s eyes not only on a another Cup triumph but also on a title which would lift them straight into the Champions League next season. It’s another big, big week of football – but isn’t that what it is all about at this time of the year ? You don’t start the party after ten games in an English season !

Bob Harris