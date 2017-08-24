Cameras in all slaughterhouses in Mauritius?

It is not a surprise that most of us don’t even know the treatment animals endure before ending on our plate. We know thanks to the L214 association in France that animals are being tormented, brutalized and butchered by many irresponsible individuals while still alive.

While these measures won’t stop the sufferance of animals in the slaughterhouses, it is a necessary step towards the respect of animal welfare standards and mainly that criminal charges can be pressed against the violators. France and England are leading in bringing new rules, why not Mauritius?