THE CAREER OF REV. JEAN LEBRUN (1814-1865) : Missionary Education and the Fashioning of the 'gens de couleur' in Mauritius

Lebrun : The pedagogue

The first fashioning agent for the 'gens de couleur' was Lebrun himself and the education provided. All his biographers note his calm disposition, his caring attitude and his readiness to help ; in short he himself was a role model. He attracted a large number of people. Rev William Ellis, an early missionary to Madagascar, wrote about Lebrun's remarkable success "in the education of the numerous class of free coloured people with which this island abounds".

We must dissect the process of education used by Lebrun to understand how his coloured students were moulded.

He informed the Secretary of the LMS that he was using the Lancastrian or Mutual system as described above. The identification of monitor for peer teaching created a dynamism among the students. The monitor had to assume several responsibilities in the drilling exercises, classroom control and management. These activities fostered a sense of leadership in the youths. He taught reading, which was of tremendous religious importance, writing and arithmetic, and geography using initially British textbooks. Primers written by the Nonconformist cleric, Philip Doddridge in the 1740s based mostly on the Bible and Watts catechism were used. Later Lebrun designed his own curricula and wrote primers accordingly, which were printed on the missionary press based at Piton ; under the supervision of Rev Baker. He put a lot of emphasis on the teaching of reading to meet the basic objectives of missionary education, which led to the outcomes of "civilizing mission" and "praeparatio evangelica". The end result was that the students showed a literate leadership. Lebrun, unlike the Catholic priests, invited individuals with questions arising from their reading of the sacred texts to come and consult with him. He encouraged members of his congregation to carry perceptive studies of Christian writings, thereby developing their critical understanding.

Lebrun went further than the basic objectives of the missionary education as he seemed to have espoused the then common concept of the "indigent Christians". He thus felt the powers of education to improve society by curing "social illness". In fact, he was going to act as a modern social engineer empowering the gens be couleur of his congregation. He imparted to his students "useful knowledge", which he felt would help them to make a living for themselves, to manage their own affairs and to claim protection against oppression. He was not only their spiritual guide, but also "l'architecte de leur émancipation intellectuelle" and was interested in the relationship between knowledge and the inculcation of morality and belief, as noted by Quenette.

Furthermore, the organizational structure of this Congregational Church allowed much elbowroom for the emergence of an elite. Initially Lebrun himself was the spiritual guide or moderator for this community and pastor. Vilbro and Boudard were his deacons, and as members increased, and with the building of chapels and churches, some of the original followers became local pastors and deacons.

Restoration of civil rights

Since his arrival, he showed concerns for this subaltern group in their fight for civil rights as they were prevented from exercising their civil liberties. They were restricted from accessing opportunities for socio economic advancement. The 'gens de couleur' were afflicted by several disadvantages reminiscent to those he had to endure in Britain as a Dissenter. They were clamouring for the abolition of legal disabilities and access to social amenities (17), but they failed to give shape to their demands. Lebrun was to become their ardent advocate. Vanmeerbeck traces the link between Farquhar and Lebrun, who was a regular visitor to Réduit as he had a pony as gift from the Governor. The latter was thus kept informed of the discontent of this group, and was quick to realize that the 'gens de couleur 'could be a precious ally in the handling of the White plantocracy class. Farquhar had shown his sympathy for the coloured youngsters and his appreciation of the good work of Lebrun by inviting his students for tiffin at Government House ; this action irked the White and coloured elite population of Port Louis. It seemed that Lebrun discussed the concerns of the 'gens de couleur'with the Governor, who suggested the drafting of a petition to the British crown. (18) And so in early 1820, with the help of Charles Telfair, he set out to write a petition on behalf of the gens de couleur. The most prominent members of this community, like the Bruils, Icery, Courtois, Abrard, Tabardin, Jacmin and Labonté, were involved in the drafting of this first petition… Evenor Hitié praised Lebrun for opening" le chemin des revendications... sur ses droits méconnus "as a British subject". In 1823, about 800 free people of colour petitioned the Governor for the removal of some of these legal restrictions.

Lebrun's advocacy in these early years of the 1820s coincided with the concerns of the LMS missionary Dr John Philip for the indigenous Khoisan people (Hottentots) and Coloreds of the Cape in South Africa, which was going to convince the imperial government to dispatch the Commission of Eastern Inquiry in 1822 to the Cape, South Africa and Mauritius four years later, "to investigate its social, financial and political conditions" (19). As suggested by Laidlaw. Z, more research is needed" to establish the linkage between these two LMS missionaries, but it can be posited that Lebrun would have certainly exploited the LMS network. (20)

The 1820 petition was presented by Labonté, no doubt after much mentoring from Lebrun, to Farquhar, who referred it to the Government Advocate, Foisy. J. N, for comments, as he felt there was some urgency in "conciliat (ing) justice and rights". (21). All these papers were later exposed to the Commissioners Colebrooke. W, Bigge, J. T and Blair, Laidlaw categorized most of these high officials as humanitarians and in her lengthy definition of humanitarianism, she described them as individuals who "promoted human welfare" and were "concerned with the universal and impartial extension of kindness, benevolence and sympathy", but they also "legitimized the ruling classes at home and in the empire". It is safe to assume that in the small world of the Protestant church of Port Louis, there must have been some form of canvassing for the human rights of the Coloured population through Lebrun's network. His advocacy was fruitfully acknowledged in the Commissioners'report and the Order in Council published in Mauritius on 2 December 1829 "entirely relieved (the Coloured population) from those laws which have established any distinctions to their prejudice", (22) thereby removing all legal and social disabilities, which were afflicting this population.

Social mobility

The opening up of the only government owned secondary institution, the Royal College, to the free people of colour, as recommended by the Commission, was, perhaps the most appreciative gain for this community. Till the late 1830s, the planters, who dominated the Comité d'Instruction Publique, were still controlling the curriculum and the opening of schools at a time when the free coloureds had achieved both economic and commercial successes in Port Louis. At the outset of British administration, most of them were working as domestics and manual workers. As Mauritius became a plantation economy, the free coloureds diversified their economic activities. In the main urban area, they were engaged in "business or commerce" (23), and in the rural areas they worked as artisans in the numerous family sugar mills.

Lebrun's Lancastrian schools in the centre of Port Louis, Plaine Verte and Rivière du Rempart provided several pathways for social uplift. It is possible to trace several individuals career from monitors to teachers cum headmasters. The completion of primary education was a major achievement. On being successful the young scholars were immediately appointed as "teachers in charge of the schools' or given higher responsibilities with a small pay". By this process other schools or Sunday schools were opened for the free coloureds and the slaves. Later during the 1840s and till much of the twenty first century, the position of head teacher was viewed as the cornerstone of both the Creoles and Indians middle class.

In 1826, M. Geraud, a "member of the church" and a former student, was the head teacher of the daily school in the centre of the town, containing 170 boys, with a salary of 30 dollars a month drawn from "my early income" as reported by Lebrun. In the same report, he mentioned that M. Victor Forget was "labouring" in the district of Rivière du Rempart running Sunday Schools and part time daily schools. As the system of education progressed, especially with the Negro Education Grant of 1834 for the provision of education for the former slaves (which accompanied the Slave Abolition Act) (24) and financial inputs by the imperial government to missionary societies labouring in Mauritius, more schools were opened. Lebrun himself was appointed superintendent for the LMS schools, known as Mico Schools, and he opened 5 LMS schools in Port Louis, the North and Mahebourg. He chose monitors from his own congregation as teachers and head teachers like Chevalier, Courtois, Rozin, Vilbro and others to work sometime alongside British Nonconformist missionaries like John Clark and Ollivier. It is easy to trace the employment of educational personnel through the Blue Books in an attempt to identify Lebrun's former scholars. Biographical data on a number of prominent coloured people revealed that scientists like Brown Sequard, RogerVilbro, several lawyers, inspectors of schools and in other sectors were educated by Lebrun. (25) At the phasing out of the grant in 1848, Government took over these primary schools, and more teachers trained by Lebrun were employed.

By the early 1830s, Lebrun had already fashioned a major section of the gens de couleur and reinforcing a "distinct sense of identity" as noted by Allen. R. (26) It was the visible successes of this fashioning process that irked the Whites and the elites among the gens de couleur. (27) Furthermore he was perceived as an agent of the Anti Slavery Society of Britain which persistently reported the maltreatment of the slaves on the island, which incidentally could have been true as he was well placed in this humanitarian network. In 1832, he was accused of fomenting a slave revolt and had to leave Mauritius hurriedly for Britain via the Cape.

Identity formation.

Allen. R traces the "complex process" involved in the formation of the identity of the gens de couleur ranging from their consistent struggle for their civic and social liberties to their concerns for equal access to education. I want to focus on the rituals associated with the Non conformists as a marker of identity to Lebrun's followers. Lebrun himself led a worship-centered life as revealed by the Quakers, Backhouse. J and Walker G. W, travelling "under concern" (28) to Mauritius. It seems that each worship session was structured with a sermon at the centre. (29). Emile Durkheim, the founder of the Sociology of Religion regarded rituals as the "means by which individuals are brought together as a collective group" thereby strengthening the "bonds attaching the individuals to a society". Furthermore, Geertz (30) considers that rituals lead to a "symbolic transformation" in "bestowing the participants with a new identity". In short the coloureds, who made up Lebrun's congregation, assumed a new identity of tolerance, hard work, a sense of conviviality, but above all dedicated to the service for the community.

Second stage-Lebrun as superintendent of Mico schools.

Lebrun returned to Mauritius in 1834 and the following year he was appointed the superintendent of Mico Charity Schools, u sing non-sectarian Christian school textbooks, under the aegis of the LMS. (31) He opened five schools – 2 in Port Louis, 2 in the North and 1 in Mahebourg — with the main objective of providing education for the liberated slaves as stipulated in the Negro Education grant. He chose monitors mostly from his own congregation. We have a perceptive evaluation of these five schools by Backhouse in his book and it is quite evident that the bulk of the grant was used for the provision of schools for the coloureds. As already hinted above, he employed some 'gens de couleur' from his congregation as monitors, who later became teachers.de Joux also, who replaced Lebrun in 1840, was more concerned with the introduction of Dr Stow's method of teaching and learning. Thus it was left to Father Laval in the 1840s, who was specially trained as "le prêtre des Noirs'to target the ex-slaves population". (32) Lebrun tried to counter this Catholic onslaught by opening schools funded from his own resources and from his network for some 414 "children of the late emancipated negroes" (33) in the suburbs of Port Louis and in two villages in the District of Pamplemousses. As a result of his poor health, he devoted most of his failing energies towards evangelization activities, specially that from the 1840s the Catholic Church under Monsignor Collier together with Father Laval had engaged on a more aggressive mission of proselytization. Lebrun himself admitted that 'these jesuistical priests are doing everything they possibly can to ruin the missionary cause at the Mauritius'to the World Mission in 1846.

The closing years

Lebrun shifted his concerns towards the liberated slaves by opening several schools as far as Nouvelle Découverte, in the district of Moka. At the time of his death, the social characteristic of his congregation had changed. Quenette laments the shift in spiritual allegiance of a section of Lebrun's followers, mostly gens de couleur, as they placed themselves "aux côtés de ses humiliateurs" and accepted the racial division as practised by the Catholic Church. (34)

In the 1840s, Remy Ollier, the champion of the gens de couleur, was to give political salience to the cause of this section of the population, who after their fashioning by Lebrun was readily available. The link between Ollier and Lebrun took place through Reverend Baker, a close associate of the latter. In fact, Baker from the LMS helped in the printing of religious pamphlets and primers at Piton, in the north of the island. It was the controversies over the play Anthony based on the French born coloured novelist, Alexandre Dumas, in the White press which infuriated the gens de couleur in 1841. Baker encouraged the coloured leaders to respond and he published their response. He further pointed out to them the urgent need to have a newspaper. It was in these circumstances that Ollier created La Sentinelle in March 1843, which became the mouth piece of the gens de couleur. Baker published the paper and provided an English section. In a space of three years, Ollier was to trace, through La Sentinelle, the political aspirations of this community. (35) Lebrun, who outlived him by some twenty years, was to witness their social, economic and political rise. Most notable of all was the setting up of the municipal council of Port Louis, where the gens de couleur were to exert much political clout till the late 1930s.

Note This is an abridged version of a paper presented at the International Seminar on "The Gens de couleur in Insular Societies : Political, Social, Cultural and Economic History" held at the University of Mauritius 29 September-01 October 2016.