In this issue I want to examine school discipline and effective classroom management. This is an important area that is both controversial and challenging. Before I do that, I want to make some general comments on the role of schools. Very often, parents feel that the school is the solution to all the problems that their children exhibit, and that teachers are social workers and therapists. The two most important functions of the school are socialization and imparting knowledge. In this regard, the school, an important social institution, carries these functions well. But as societies become more complex, the expectation is that schools must prepare the child to face the challenges of the modern world. An important point to note is that the education of the child begins at home. Parents must become engaged and take an interest in the education of their children. Research has shown that there is a direct connection between home and the school. The home environment often influences the behaviour of the child at school.

We have two guests from the University of Helsinki, namely, Dr. Katriina Maaranen and Dr. Riitta Jyrhämä, who will share their thoughts of positive classroom management and explain how schools in Finland maintain discipline. Finland has one of the most progressive systems of education and its success has been well documented.

Discipline in Finnish Schools

Katriina Maaranen, Ph.D

Riitta Jyrhämä, Ph.D

Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki, Finland



Dr. Riitta Jyrhämä Dr. Katriina Maaranen

Introduction

“One of the basic principles of Finnish education is that everyone must have equal access to high-quality education and training. The key words in Finnish educational policy are quality, efficiency, equity and internationalization.”

This quote from the Ministry of Education and Culture shows the core principles behind the Finnish educational system. Teachers in Finland are highly educated, and all teachers are required to have a Master’s degree. This means that elementary school teachers, as well as subject teachers in the comprehensive school or high school must hold a Master’s degree. Finnish teacher education is research-based, and all teachers are well trained. Every teacher, with the exception of kindergarten teachers, writes a Master’s thesis as part of their degree requirements. In the course of their training, the importance of pedagogical thinking, personal practical theory, reflection, and inquiry-orientation are emphasized. Students focus on these areas in many ways during the theoretical as well as the practical studies.

The average classroom size in Finland (19.8 students) is a little smaller than the average in the OECD countries (21.6 students). In upper-secondary school, there is a greater difference: in Finland there are 20.1 students per class, whereas the average for the OECD countries is 23.9 students per class. (OECD, Education at a Glance 2010.) The ratio of students to teaching staff in 2011, in pre-primary school education in Finland was 11 students per teacher (the OECD average is 14 students per teacher); in primary education, 14 students per teacher (OECD average. 15 students per teacher); and in secondary education, 13 students per teacher (OECD average, 14 students per teacher) - (OECD, Education at a Glance 2013).

Respect for Teachers and Attitudes to Education

The teaching profession in Finland is highly appreciated, and it continues to appeal to and attract young people. Because of its appeal, entrance into teacher education programs is highly competitive. The number of applicants for primary school teacher education programs in particular exceeds many times the number of available places, and only about 10% of applicants are accepted.

The popularity of the educational profession is explained by the fact that teachers in Finland are considered to be professionals and have autonomous roles, not only in implementing, but also in planning and evaluating activities in their classrooms. Teachers are viewed as pedagogically-thinking professionals who are able to reflect on their experiences and commit to professional development. Furthermore, there is mutual trust between teachers and parents. Although society has changed, becoming much more complex, what has remained is an appreciation of teachers. School is generally valued highly in Finland, and teachers receive parental support for their work. This is an important aspect of schooling, the positive relationship that exists between teachers and parents. Parents are fully engaged in the education of their children.

Informality in the Finnish culture

Finnish schools, as well as the entire society is very informal. Teachers are addressed by their first names, and hand-shaking between teachers and students is rare, as it is considered quite formal. Also parents and teachers usually use first names when communicating with each other. Students do not stand up when teachers enter the classroom or pass them in the hallway. Greeting each other in the morning for instance is expected, as good manners. Although to a foreigner the behavior of Finnish pupils might seem impolite, in general the pupils respect teachers even though acting in a casual, informal way.

Culture of negotiation

The aim is to prevent difficulties from happening, as far as possible. When encountering challenging situations, teachers often use negotiation. Often, if a pupil is misbehaving, the first action is to talk to the student and try to negotiate and solve the situation through conversation.

Teachers also negotiate a lot with parents. The Finnish law concerning education, as well as the National Core Curriculum require good and frequent cooperation between school and home. Thus, again, if the pupil is encountering challenges or misbehaving, the first thing to do, is to discuss the situation with the pupil and the parents. Hence, the role of parents is important in addressing behavioural problems.

Many schools in Finland use a special format of peer negotiation between pupils when, for example, bullying, arguing, or other kind of dispute have occurred. This format is called VERSO and it involves certain steps when beginning the negotiation procedure. Teachers supervise the negotiations but pupils are in charge of trying to find a solution to resolve the problem.

The pupil has the responsibility to do his/her homework. If the pupil neglects this, he/she can be ordered to stay after school to do the homework (maximum one hour). The parents must be notified about this. The aim is to enhance the learning as was intended to. The objective is to ensure the pupil is learning.

According to the Basic Education Act, teachers are required to give support to pupils in need. In practice, they have different options for fulfilling this requirement. In general, Finnish schools are successful in integrating different learners.



Disciplinary tools

First and foremost prevention of problems from occurring, is to organize motivating and activating teaching. However, sometimes it is not enough, or some pupils are not interested no matter what.

The teacher’s first tool is to have an educative discussion between the pupil and the parent, however, this is not yet a punishment. All punishment tools are based on the law, and when considering punishment, the children’s’ rights must be kept in mind, because they are still minors.

If the pupil is disturbing the lesson in the classroom, for example, using a mobile phone when it is not allowed for learning purposes, the teacher is allowed to ask the pupil to put the phone away. However, if the pupil is using an object (i.e. a phone) constantly in a disturbing way, the teacher can take the object away temporarily, but the object must be given back at the end of the day.

The first actual punishment is that the pupil can be removed from the classroom if he/she is disturbing the class. In all cases, the pupil must be supervised, and a space for adult supervision has to be provided for the pupil. The pupil has the right to be heard and the incident must be recorded and the parents must be notified. If the pupil is agitated and poses threat to himself/herself or to others, teacher and/or principal has the right to restrain the pupil.

Teachers have certain tools for punishments, if discussions have not been successful or the misbehaving has been severe. After that the pupil can be given detention (the maximum is two hours). Also detention must be recorded and the parents must be notified. The next step is that the pupil is given a written warning, and finally the harshest punishment is suspension from school. The suspension can last up to three months. Before making this decision, both the pupil and the parents must be heard, and social workers must be notified. Temporary suspension is extremely rare in Finland. However, as education is compulsory in Finland, in the case the pupil is suspended, the parents must provide education for him/her in the meanwhile. Parents are responsible to make sure the child is getting the required education.

Pedagogical problem-solving solutions

The usual way to act is to positively enforce the right behaviour and ignore unwanted behaviour if it is possible. Humour, thanking and purposeful control are good ways. By getting to know each pupil the teacher is able to approach him/her as an individual, and take his/her personality and life situation into account. When tasks are differentiated peaceful working environment is enhanced. Most of the time discussions, teachers’ cooperation, and positive feedback help pupils to progress. Multidisciplinary team supports teachers in their work, and good home-school relationships and cooperation prevent most of the disciplinary problems from occurring.