Cognitive Capitalism

In 1993 the management Guru Peter Drucker wrote "That Knowledge has become The resource, rather than A resource." It explains the vast differences from the previous era of Capitalism, mainly industrial, which was based on increased productivity of machines and labour. The old factors of land, labour and capital have become secondary to Information.

Universal Educated Person

The social archetype of post-Capitalism, according to Drucker, is the "Universal educated person". Policy makers have to boost the productivity of knowledge. Connection is the key word and and access to information pathways and highways is the essence of productivity. Today 38% of the world's population have Internet access and there are ninety six mobile phone subscriptions for every 100 people in the world, and 30% of the earth inhabitants have an active 3G or better mobile.

The network is pervading our lives and the Universal educated person has to exist in large numbers. According to Drucker, a group has emerged: the T-shirted techno bourgeoisie of the early twenty first century, their information stored in the Cloud and their ultra- liberal attitudes to sexuality, ecology and philanthropy seen as the new normal. Sociologists call them the networked individuals adept at drawing down knowledge from an open and global system. They behave in a networked way from work to consumption to relationship and culture. They instinctively believe that under normal circumstances, information should be free.The individual becomes the universal educated person as long as he has basic education and a smartphone. It goes without saying, with plenty of room for improvement because of the constant and dynamic breakthrough in science and technology. The population growth of the white wire people is exploding due to open source software. Access to information is therefore a basic human right. It has given impetus to a "movement for freedom of information, to Wikipedia, Wikileaks and a branch of the legal profession dedicated to writing contracts that could defend openness and share ability." Free Software movement was launched in 1985 by R Stallman.

Unifying Force?

Drucker made a plea for the emergence of white wire people as the leadership group of the new society: "a unifying force ....... which can focus particular, separate traditions onto a common and shared commitment to values, onto a common concept of excellence, and onto mutual respect".

Since the news media is giving way to social media, the white wire people, and not proprietors, editors, commentators, reporters, speak for themselves. The long running drama of newspapers is coming to an end according to John Llyod author of the book "What the Media are doing to our politics?" The American historian Jill Lepore argues that when the press is in the throes of change so is the mainstream political party. "It's unlikely but not impossible that the accelerating and atomizing forces of the latest communication revolution will bring about the end of the party system and the beginning of a new and wobblier political institution. "At some point she adds does each one of us become a party of one?"

The political power of social media has become evident since sometime. Texts and pictures on cellphones have brought demonstrators onto the streets. Pictures of a fruit seller Mohamed Bouazizi immolating himself in a Tunisian town after police confiscated his unlicensed cart in 2010 sparked a revolution that became of the first heralds of the Arab Spring.

The Sting

It is also clear that popular Communications come with a sting. E. Morozov, a young Belarusian polymath, branded the utopian view of online freedom as excessive optimism and empty Mc Kenzie speak, insisting that the ability to identify dissidence will lead to the strengthening and not the overthrow of authoritarian power. Morozov was referring to despotic states. President Trump’s tweets show how social media can hurt democracy in the cradle of democracy. As long as the powerful masters use the medium they increase and not reduce their power. The space is there for the take and the cloud for the storage.

On the social media, the same figure is talking to you on your cellphone through your Twitter feed perhaps in an interactive and effective way. In spite of it all I prefer my real eye to eye contact. I feel more humane and equally cognitive.

Sources

a)post capitalism author Paul Mason

b)Reuters.com Trump tweets by John Lloyd.