A comedy rooted in tragedy

A political leader to a large extent survives on his killer instincts. "Conflict is essential to the development and growth of man and society. As a leader of men, you should understand this concept without question." This is a quote from Sun Tzu, author of the Art of War.



First amongst equals

As such, a leader in the making strives to be an expert in the art of war contrary to a milk-sucking leveret who is thrust into leadership. Since he is not brought up on the milk of human kindness and lacks moral fortitude, he will act in a cowardly manner and will constantly be in a state of denial. Surprise is always sprung upon him, despite being first amongst equals he is last to be informed. Amazing grace my Lord. Where is thy shepherd?



Vast difference

Therefore, there is indeed a huge difference between a well-groomed leader and a milk-sucking leveret. The latter is not always frontal but keen to stab in the back and looks for a vulnerable prey to be the sacrificial lamb. His interests come first and the rest can take care of themselves, subject to, that the allegiance to the one and only does not mean that they are entitled to a free meal or a copious one which he alone is privileged to. All in the name of the war chest. It is indeed the merry-go-round axis of joy for the selected riders. Bring Alvaro in, the best joy rider.



Political bosom

Welcome to the main-fold of party politics, Mr Alvaro Sobrinho of Angola who has been licensed to rub shoulder with VVIPS. Accounts will be credited by courtesy of P.E. Institute to move the process. Investment Banking permit has been issued at incredible speed after express delivery of emails to the FSC. The President of the Republic in her unfortunate guest appearance as a facilitator to attract huge investment for our Small Island Developing State is not willing to express regrets. Her choice is as good as gold and has made a plea to be left alone in the best interest of our Motherland. As the First Lady and Head of State her executive authority emanates from council of Ministers. In other words, she is the custodian of Regulatory Bodies i.e. No interference at any cost. Unfortunately, she owes her appointment to her benefactors who are remote to the notion of Governance. Although initially keen for an inquiry to clear the name of her good office, the proposal has vanished in thin air and she will not step down.

As long as the likes of Alvaro shake their money and there is no legal or institutional framework to regulate financing of political parties, patronage will be dispensed to errand boys and girls who cross the floor. There is a ceiling price to be servile and subservient. Money talks. Of course, only fools rush in where angels fear to tread.



Angels with tight fist

I don't know if there is still any angel with a tight fist, but there are those who are willing to flex their muscles. Those who do put up resistance will be given enough rope to hang or will be enticed under false pretenses. They were the first to step into the role of Diana the Hunter and since they brought no catch or game to the master's table they have to start counting the crumbs that fall off his table because their days may be numbered. He who was loudest in Cabinet over the alleged merits of Public Prosecution Bill feels betrayed and unfortunately despite being treated with contempt does not have the decency to submit his resignation. Some have the moral and physical courage to be pugnacious, to throw punches even if the wounds become mortal. No retreat no surrender on their part despite the setting up of Commission of Inquiry with clear terms of reference to suit the agenda of the elected dictatorship. The henchmen of the regime freshly plucked to sit on the commission of inquiry will do the Master’s bidding and the findings will be baked in the hot oven of the kitchen cabinet. Who cares about conflicts of interest when Government is Government and Government so decides?



Mauritian politics is indeed a comedy deeply rooted in its tragic realities. The way has been paved for the exit of three VVIPS who are square pegs in a round hole. The House of Cards is collapsing. A leader in the making has to reinvent himself or herself and it is time to put people before greed and profits. There should be a rallying call for Democratic Governance and Globalization with representation.