To The Commissioner of Police Mr Mario Nobin PMSM

In re: 1. Extra duties,

2. Inquiry officer.

3. Bank of Police officers

Dear Sir,

My services have been retained by the ‘Union Policière’ which went through the procedures of registration yesterday. It is noted with great satisfaction that you gave permission to ‘Union Policière’ to organise its first meeting post registration procedures within the mess of Line Barracks Police Station, Port Louis. It is a very good signal, and I congratulate you for that worthy stand which augurs optimistic avenues for the Trade Union movement.

Issues I am praying for immediate actions on your part:

ITEM No. 1: EXTRA DUTIES (As per 6 (1) of Police Act)

The fees charged for extra duties are within your sole province which has been confirmed by the PRB report of 2016. The fees charged for extra duties are paid by individuals and parties which, it goes without saying, do not impinge on the budget of the police nor on the finance of the Government. On the contrary any increase will also benefit the Republic. The last time the fees were revised was in 2001. You will reckon that since, the cost of living has at least increase by more than 200%.

A brief analysis of the fees charged by registered private security firms will show that same are more than doubled than the figures charged by police. You are fully aware that Police officers accept to do extra duties because of their meager salaries. And they do so during their off time which in itself speaks volume of their financial predicament.

I therefore appeal to you to forthwith revise the figures as per your powers and in relation to the related standing orders (Vide Section 6 (1) of the Police Act). “Subject to this Act, the Commissioner may make standing orders and give administrative directions to be observed by Police officers in the performance of their duties”. May I humbly suggest to you on behalf of ‘Union Policière’ to inspire from the figures proposed in the last PRB report which I am quoting for the sake of clarification.

Recommendation 1

14.2.7 We recommend that:

(i) A Bank of Police Officers Scheme should be set up comprising officers who effectively work on a shift basis, in the grades of Police constable, Police corporal, Police sergeant, Sub inspector of Police and Inspector of Police. Officers in the Scheme who are off duty or on leave would be called upon to attend duty as and when required by Management to palliate any shortage of staff;

(ii) Officers of the Bank of Police Officers Scheme who are called back on duty in the above mentioned case, should be paid an allowance as per the table below for the first three hours put in and on a pro rata basis for any extra hour:

GradeAmount (First 3 hours)

Rs

Police constable

Woman Police constable 610

Police corporal

Woman Police corporal 650

Police sergeant

Woman Police sergeant 685

Sub Inspector of Police

Woman Sub Inspector of Police 730

Inspector of Police

Woman Inspector of Police 755

ITEM 1 (a): MFA & EXTRA DUTIES

Why has MFA stopped paying Police officers extra duties for overseeing football matches? You will surely agree that MFA is run on a professional basis where time is inflow of money coming from sponsors and indirectly from the FIFA. By using regular Police officers to oversee football matches, police stations are deprived of key staff. The domino effect is clear for all to understand.

ITEM No. 2: INQUIRING ALLOWANCE

My experience and your own will no doubt confirm without equivocation that all Police officers in one way or another are inquiry officers. Moreover, the PRB has settled the debate on that issue. I reproduce the relevant sections of PRB for all to understand that we are not raising new issues. Mr. Commissioner, if you do apply the PRB report on the issue of inquiry allowance you will sorely assuage the pain of Police officers.

The PRB has unequivocally settled the issue (Vide Paragraph 14.2.33 to 14.2.35).

Allowance to Police Officers performing as Enquiring Officers

“14.2.33 Both Management and the Police Federation have apprised that the proper conduct of enquiries specially in complex cases, requires Police officers to possess certain specific skills and competencies, which are essential in providing a better service to the community. In this respect a few Police officers possessing these specific skills and competencies are called upon to perform as Enquiring Officers. However, it has been reported that there are capable Police officers who are not willing to perform in this position, the moreso such enquiries involve extended hours of work. Against this background, request has been made for the grant of some kind of monetary incentive to these officers with a view to motivating them to continue to perform as Enquiring Officers and to attract other Police Officers to join this field.”

“14.2.34 While examining the proposal, we took into account the valuable contribution being brought by these officers in improving service delivery and enabling citizens to benefit from improved services. We are therefore agreeable to the request.”

Recommendation 11

14.2.35 We recommend that Police constables up to the rank of Inspector of Police who are posted in police stations and who are required to perform as Enquiring officers should be granted a monthly allowance equivalent to one increment at the point reached in their respective salary scale.

ITEM No. 3: BANK OF POLICE OFFICERS

Following the recommendations of PRB 14.2.68

“14.2.6 Both Management and the Police Federation have highlighted the problem of shortage of staff, especially in the case of those working on a shift pattern. In this context, we have been requested to consider the creation of a Bank of Police Officers Scheme to address the problem. With a view to meeting the needs of the public in respect of security on a 24-hour basis, the bureau is agreeable to the submission, the moreso such a scheme exists in the other disciplined forces to palliate a shortage of staff. However, we wish to point out that in parallel, Management should review its staffing complement with a view to attenuating the problem of shortage of staff.”

You rightly introduced the Bank of Police officers system in June but was “Spiflicated” in September thus causing untold hardship to all members of the Police force.

The unanimous wish among the Police force is for you to show respect to the recommendations of the PRB. There is no logic why “bank” works elsewhere and not within the Police force unless there is no will to do so. I pray again the needful to be done so as to avoid further frustration among the Police force.

I thank you in advance knowing that if there is a will to improve the lot of police officers is a way. I am at your disposal for any meeting together with members of ‘Union Policière’ and for any clarification if need be.

Yours in Peace