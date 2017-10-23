On Conforming

Everybody sees the world through their personal prism. Some might be oblivious to whatever is happening because they live in their own safe bubbles, others might be oblivious because they are busy trying not to die everyday of their abject poverty. Which leaves others concerned with the wrongs that are going on, but who cannot raise their voices, and yet others, who are concerned and who do raise voices. The latters rattle. They open up, they talk, they defy threats and fears, they come together, they challenge, they will not be silenced. The thing with such people is that they do not conform. In a world which wants to confine people in predictable boxes, these people do not find their fit. They wander, on their own terms, having shed, sometimes painfully, the conforming skin. Their behaviour or their way of thinking is not hard only on others, but more often than not, on themselves. It is isolating and frustrating not to be understood. But at the end of the day, despite the pain, the frustration, the loneliness and the anger, being true to oneself and being able to meet one’s eye are of the most gratifying feelings one can experience.