Corruption and Trust in Institutions in Mauritius

The Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA) 2002 defines corruption as the abuse of a public or private office for private gain. According to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, corruption undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, distorts markets, erodes the quality of life and allows organized crime, terrorism and other threats to human security to flourish. The promotion of good governance implies absence of corruption which can disrupt the effective functioning of public institutions. The Economic Freedom Index (EFI) for Mauritius, which indicates the level of binding constraints on economic growth and prosperity, has been decreasing from 77 to 74.7 in 2012 and 2017 respectively. This is consistent with the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) which has been on the decline trend from 57 in 2012 to 54 in 2016. A figure closer to 100 means greater economic freedom and lower perceived corruption.

At the start of the new millennium, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) was set up to combat corruption and fraud. The budget for ICAC was estimated at Rs. 456m in 2003. In 2016, the ICAC received 1638 complaints, out of which 657 preliminary investigations were initiated and eventually 39 persons were convicted. Perception of good institutional performance generates trust. Untrustworthy institutions can lead to distrust and this may adversely affect development outcomes.



Public opinion remains a viable indicator of the philosophy of society, and the philosophy of society is a strong determinant of the effectiveness of law reform. To conduct the study, a sample of 395 individuals over the period September to November 2016 was compiled. Questionnaires were circulated among the working population. In Table 1, more than 70% of the respondents think that corruption is part of the business culture in Mauritius. The “Be An Anti-Corruption Star” CD-ROM is also perceived as significant tool for stimulating integrity among primary school students. One bright spot is the survey finding that about 59% of the respondents agree to report any act of corruption to the ICAC.



Table 2 depicts the percentage of correct answers relative the respondent’s knowledge of the POCA. Nine statements were used and all were true. About 92% of the respondents have a grasp of the definition of corruption and only 33% know that the director is appointed by the Prime Minister. The respondents’ knowledge about POCA is quantified in Table 3. Around 56% have at least a good knowledge.



As shown in Table 4, respondents with at least a good POCA score or higher are relatively more agreeable to report any act of corruption to the ICAC than those with a low score. Moreover, it is found that around 52.7% of female respondents are at least agreeable to report corruption as compared to 65% of male ones. There are obvious constraints facing women and these should be addressed. In recent times, corruption has come rather pervasive. It is obvious that future development outcomes of the Mauritius lie in good governance, democracy and nation building, which are significantly influenced by the quality of its institutions. These can mainly be achieved by means of a highly literate and morally sound population. There is therefore a need to consolidate, restructure or reengineer the ICAC and to encourage whistleblowing or anti-corruption literacy campaign to equip the population with the necessary know-how and values to assume the mantle of leadership.