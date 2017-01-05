COUR INDUSTRIELLE - LICENCIEMENT : Les réclamations d'un helper rejetées

Un employé d'Elite Indian Ocean Co Ltd avait introduit une plainte en Cour industrielle contre son employeur, lui réclamant des dommages de Rs 315 976 pour licenciement injustifié. L'employé, qui travaille comme helper dans cette compagnie depuis 2001, affirmait qu'Elite Indian Ocean Co Ltd avait mis fin à son contrat « sans aucune raison valable » après qu'il soit passé devant un comité disciplinaire. La compagnie en question avait demandé que la plainte soit rejetée, faisant ressortir que le helper avait été licencié pour « mauvaise conduite » sur son lieu de travail. Il lui était en effet reproché d'avoir insulté son supérieur ainsi qu'un directeur d'une compagnie filiale.

Pour sa défense, l'employé avait expliqué en cour que le jour des faits, il avait simplement haussé le ton en s'adressant à son superviseur. Quant au directeur de la compagnie filiale, il ne le connaissait pas. Après avoir écouté les deux parties, la magistrate Ratna Seetohul-Toolsee a conclu que le comportement de l'employé sur son lieu de travail était inacceptable et que la compagnie avait donc eu raison de le licencier. La magistrate a aussi fait ressortir que l'employé avait eu « de la chance » de ne pas avoir été poursuivi au pénal. « The use of filthy language at the place of work cannot be tolerated as it brings about a disruption in the smooth running of an enterprise. It would have been inappropriate for management to have kept him in employment in such circumstances. Plaintiff’s acts and doings amount to misconduct. After having considered the findings of the disciplinary committee held against him, the defendant had no alternative than to terminate plaintiff’s employment. The use of foul language at work is classified under the category of ‘violence at work’ under s 54 of the Employment Rights Act as a criminal offence visited with a fine not exceeding Rs 75 000 and to imprisonment not exceeding two years », a souligné la magistrate.