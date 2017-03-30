From the CPE to Nine-year schooling

The highly competitive CPE examination has been replaced by the PSAC, Primary School Achievement Certificate. Actually the CPE exams had taken on board not only the child but the parents and the near and dear ones of the examinees. Thank God this system has ultimately been removed from our education framework. Together with the elimination of the CPE, the child is spared from its pressure, the scope of private tuition in the primary schools will be attenuated and all parties concerned with that exams will be released from tensions and anxieties.

But it is given to believe that all actions have a reaction, in the context of abolition of the CPE the repercussion now will shift to the National Examination which will be held at Grade Nine. Marketing for private tuition has already been launched. The students will have to face CPE once more in the shape of National Exams and at a more mature age. However in the face of ferocious competition the high flyers with sharp memory come out with flying colours in the Exams. Today, because of excessive demand for jobs students with sharp memories happen to score easily A or A+ in their exams: and stand a good chance to obtain a job either in the public or the private sector. The average and below average students are left to live on hopes and chances.

What is important for the average students is to take a vocational subject before joining the academic stream at any university. Many eminent personalities in the European countries succeeded to climb the ladder of success on the basis of their vocational studies. In France ,any students follow a three-year course at vocational subject before seeking admission in a university for academic stream. The course leads towards specialist trade certificate [certificat d’Aptitude professionnelle]. They have the option to take a job or to follow apprenticeship in a trade of their choice.

In Great Britain, Theresa May lays more emphasis on skills rather than education. She said that students in the UK lack skills. She further mentioned that they must not try to make two types of human being: those who work with their hands and others who work with their mind. She gave an example of subjects where both hand and mind are needed, such as a surgeon, an architect, and a painter among others.

Due to an unexpected demand for blue-colour jobs the recruitments are being carried out by going down to the basic certificates of the candidates, for example their performance at SC and HSC exams and afterwards their degree and masters are taken into consideration. What about the average students who in the absence of A or A+ at HSC but still holds a master degree? Provision should be made for such category of students also so that after their studies they can obtain a job without any constraint.

Low performing students must opt for vocational or technical stream before joining the academic education. A vivid example is the case of a student who can choose a diploma in hotel management before embarking for a degree in travel and tourism. A fusion of vocational and academic subject will definitely enhance his chance to obtain a job in the future.

It is quite a noticeable fact that most of our students lack general knowledge. Nowadays it seems that the students are more apathetic to exams: oriented education than knowledge based education. On the other hand, the social media has seemed to become the best friend of our students which seems to snatch their extrovert nature from them.

In our school days literary clubs were in existence in every nook and corner of the country. We were free to express ourselves by participating in debate, quiz, brain trust, recitation of poem and plays. It is high time for the ministry of education to encourage such clubs throughout the country. Besides socialization, timidity will be done away with and our students in general will have the opportunity to become well-versed in delivering speeches.

The Nine-Year Schooling is giving significant consideration to holistic learning. The eight multiple intelligences, propounded by Howard Gardner in his book ‘Frame of mind’ ought to be in our school curriculum since long. Anyhow, better late than never.