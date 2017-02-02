CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: THE NEED TO BRING BACK LOST VALUES

Continued cold-blooded killings, sometimes in broad day light, highlight the dramatic deterioration of the law and order situation in this country. We have today a police force very outdated and at times inefficient to master the problem of law and order. Murders, road accidents, corruptions, drug-offences, rape, burglaries, thefts, grievous bodily harm, criminal damage to properties and other criminal offences are becoming fashionable these days.

The persistence of the crime wave in these proportions has generated deep despair in the hearts of the populace although we do not see the situation as beyond remedy. Obviously, if the authorities fail to initiate firm, decisive actions to curb this blight, which has developed over the years, it would only continue to grow and wholly destroy our well-being.

Therefore, there is an urgent necessity to take stock of the situation and to ascertain how the present crime trend could be stopped. Although more and more sociological and criminological research needs to be done on this crisis that is also sapping the vital reserves of the country. It is obvious that the problem of crime has several equally obvious dimensions to it, which have not been adequately addressed over the years.

The breakdown of law and order is causing a great concern to our society these days. Our police are unable to cope with the amount of crimes. While many people could not understand why so many crimes are left unsolved, leaving their authors on the loose.

Present day society is very different from past one. In the past, crimes were very rare and most of these crimes were due to sudden anger or provocation. But today the condition is so different from the past. Most of the crimes are well planned, pre-meditated and carried out without the slightest care and remorse on the part of the criminals. Crime has become an industry.

Today our concerns about the social breakdown and immorality tend to be triggered by shocking crimes like child murder. Such alarming developments tend to place a huge question mark on the integrity and even-handedness of the police.

“Statistics have clearly shown that the situation of law and order is aggravating day by day. From 2014 to November 2016, over 262 murder cases have been recorded. A total of 8, 919 cases of night burglaries have been registered from 2014 to November 2016. So far as day burglaries are concerned, the figure is 10,340 from 2014 to 2016.”

There is also a tendency on the part of some sections of the public to take the law into their own hands when they perceive the police as lacking in legitimacy. Such lawlessness on the part of the public meets with our condemnation because it only compounds the crime crisis and undermines the institutions entrusted with the upkeep of the law. However, such dangerous distortions should prompt the police to remedy their deficiencies and enforce the law firmly.

Our country’s politicians and social workers have been finding it difficult to identify the issues that matter most to the public. Normally the economy is what most people are concerned with. Whatever the reality, our politicians seem determined to start a new crusade to bring back lost values.

Nowadays, society is freer and that is why it seems less moral. It is a fact that moral collapse is another aspect of freedom. It is about time that we should recognize that morally cohesive societies are basically not free societies. This country needs the emergence of a national movement dedicated to healing our fractured society by banishing violence. Capital punishment is no solution to stop crime. The only remedy is massive education by parents to their children on values and discipline..

I understand how certain victims of crime feel about the introduction of death penalty but let us not adopt such an atrocious deterrent otherwise it will put us in the same category of the criminals. All countries which have got capital punishments continue to have more crimes and such crimes keep increasing year in, year out.

WE need new legislations against criminals in this country such as confiscation of their assets coming from crime and hard prison sentence. Today, criminals are well-looked after in our prisons and crimes are becoming a sort of culture for them, which they can’t keep away. Therefore we need a strong deterrent to make these criminals realize that crimes have no place in a decent society. We moreover need strong reformation in our legal system.