CSR - À BAMBOUS : La SBI (Mtius) Ltd remet Rs 750 000 à SOS Children’s Village

Un chèque de Rs 750 000 a été remis hier aux responsables de SOS Children’s Village, à Bambous, en présence de Abhay Thakur, haut-commissaire indien à Maurice. Cette donation permettra de financer trois maisons que gère le SOS Village de Bambous. Ce fonds CSR a été remis par le managing director et CEO de la SBI (Mauritius) Ltd, Shyam Swaroop Asthana, durant une cérémonie officielle tenue au Residential Care Centre de l’Ong, hier à Bambous. « Our institution values the Mauritian community and has set priority social goals. We want needy people to benefit from our social funds », a déclaré Shyam Swaroop Asthana avant de féliciter le travail accompli par le SOS Children Village. « We place on record the noble job achieved by SOS Children’s village in Mauritius since its establishment in 1989. The NGO has set the right example for other non-profit organisations sharing the same vision. Today we are proud to be associated with the NGO for the third time. It gives me great pleasure to share that we are the social guardian of one of the village houses, namely the FHA1. We will this year be sponsoring two additional houses. »

Pour sa part, Amédée Dabeecharun, managing director de SOS Children’s Village, a exprimé sa gratitude à la SBI (Mauritius) Ltd pour son engagement, ajoutant que cet argent sera « d’une grande aide pour trois familles du SOS Village ». SOS Village est une structure implantée depuis 25 ans à Maurice. Le premier village de ce genre a été créé à Beau-Bassin suivi, en 2005, d’une autre structure similaire à Bambous.