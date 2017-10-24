Danger lies in and around the home

In a study on vitamin D deficiency, British researchers have found that kids tend to stay indoors more nowadays to play on their computers instead of enjoying the fresh air; they think that children are thus at risk of rickets, an ailment that causes deformed bow-legs, if the latter spend uncounted hours before a computer screen. They recommend that children take occasional breaks.

An article from the internet entitled “Quels dangers représentent les écrans?” gives us an insight into the negative effects of the computer screen on children: « L’utilisation des écrans se fait souvent au détriment des activités physiques et du jeu libre. Une étude a démontré que les enfants de 4 à 6 ans qui passent plus de 2 heures par jour devant un écran joueraient 30 minutes de moins à l’extérieur que les autres. C’est ce qui contribuerait, entre autres, à augmenter leur risque de surpoids et d’obésité. Le manque d’activité physique et la sédentarité pourraient également nuire au développement des habilités motrices comme marcher, courir, lancer, sauter, ramper, etc. Ces habilités motrices sont indispensables au développement global de l’enfant.»



Lengthy exposure to the computer or smartphone screen can lead to eye strain or Computer Vision Syndrome. Blurred vision and headache can also occur. Children have a fascination for technological gadgets but may not be aware of the problems they represent. It is up to parents to keep an eye over how much time their children are spending with their gadgets.



Looking down for long periods at a screen may lead to what cosmetic surgeons call Computer Face. This involves frown lines, wrinkles around the eyes as a result of too much squinting (looking with partly closed eyes) or the development of double chins. Constantly texting and checking our phones puts considerable pressure on the neck. Text Neck is an ailment that affects the spine. Portable music devices may produce hearing loss if music is played extremely loud or over a long time. Users are likely to develop diminished hearing at younger ages.



Chronic back pain



Working with your laptop on your lap can, in the course of time, cause skin rash due to the heat generated by the apparatus. It’s known as Toasted Skin Syndrome. An overuse of the computer, and consistently bad posture, may result in chronic back pain. Millions of people in the world are suffering from this inconvenience today. Insensible use of the computer may be one of the causes.



Allergies, eye and skin irritation, bronchitis and sore throat may be caused by indoor air pollution. Stale air leads to dizziness and nervousness. One may even feel a bit disoriented. One must, therefore, make sure that rooms are well ventilated.



Danger may strike from unexpected sources: purses, handbags, damp towels, toothbrushes, kitchen sinks, and carpets. They are all carriers of bacteria. Pillows and mattresses carry innumerable bugs and need to be put out in the sun occasionally. Wastebaskets are harmful, too, especially if they are left uncovered. Currency notes may transmit bacteria from one person to another.



It only takes a second for something dramatic to happen: a moment of inattention and someone slips on the wet floor. Many people make it a point not to have children or the elderly around when they are mopping the floor. It’s a good principle. It prevents broken bones, head injuries or severe bruises, and worry for the whole family. Leaks during rainy times cause humidity. The family is exposed to mould and may ultimately end up with respiratory problems, and even the doctor may not be able to associate the person’s illness with moisture in the home. People sometimes forget meat, fish, vegetables or fruits in the refrigerator, particularly if it is full. The other products will get affected. Consuming such food can have far-reaching consequences, like poisoning.

Taking medicines without verifying the expiry date, consuming unwashed or improperly cooked food is detrimental to health. Something as simple as a sponge may contain lots of bacteria. It needs to be dried conveniently. Danger is lurking everywhere. It may be in something as insignificant as letchis or longanes. One never knows when a seed can suffocate a child. We tend to think that we are safe in our homes but even the folds of our curtains may contain dust, cockroaches or spiders.



Pet Waste



In villages, people still burn dead leaves, newspapers, old clothes, even plastic materials. In fields, dried vegetation is, at times, put to fire. Carbon monoxide, we know, is injurious to health. Ash gets into our foods and drinks and we may consume them without knowing it. Smoke may provoke coughing, wheezing or an asthma attack. People are so self-centred today that they do not consider that there may be a baby or an old person with lung or heart trouble next door. Leaves could certainly have been composted and other garbage put in bags for the village council lorry to take away.

Germs spread through pet waste. We are so sentimental over our pets that we are blinded to the dangers that they represent to our health. Dog poop does carry bacteria and other destructive organisms. It attracts flies apart from being horribly smelly. One can contract kidney disorders, diarrhoea or intestinal complications. Adults and children alike take pleasure in playing with dogs and cats but it does happen, once in a while, that they forget to wash their hands. Let’s illustrate this: a person is playing with his cat or dog and suddenly receives a call. He rushes to take the telephone and unknowingly infects it with millions of microbes. The next person who takes up the phone becomes a victim of some skin disease, like itching, for instance. He may never know how he came by it. Dog poop contaminates the soil. The hairs of these pets may be blown into our kitchen and settle on our food. Pet waste needs to be disposed of properly; merely covering it with a handful of earth is not sufficient.



Pigeons are beautiful but their droppings are full of parasites. Posters in hospitals advise people not to feed these birds because their faecal matter is a real threat to human health.