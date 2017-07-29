DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE: Certification EarthCheck pour quatre hôtels du groupe Sun

Quatre hôtels du groupe Sun Resorts se sont vus octroyer la Silver Certification pour leur engagement envers un développement durable, certification octroyée par EarthCheck, firme mondiale de conseils en tourisme. La cérémonie de remise des certificats a eu lieu jeudi au Long Beach en présence du ministre du Tourisme, Anil Gayan. Les quatre établissements concernés sont La Pirogue, Ambre, Sugar Beach et Long Beach.

C'est la première fois que plusieurs hôtels d'un même groupe se distinguent pour l'attribution de la Silver Certification. « With a commitment to help local communities in sharing the wealth of natural resources around them whilst building resilience to the impacts of climate change, natural disasters and resource conflicts, Sun Resorts is known for their multi-stakeholder approach to sustainable tourism », souligne-t-on dans les milieux d'EarthCheck. Pour Stewart Moore, CEO et fondateur d'EarthCheck, le succès de Sun Resort temoigne de son engagement à la protection de l'environnement. « We are proud to recognise Sun Resorts as one of our leading partners, and an outstanding example of what can be achieved when an organisation identifies sustainability as part of their essential business operations », a déclaré Stewart Moore.

La certification EarthCheck est fondée sur la conviction qu'un “benchmarking” scientifique efficace incite à la rigueur et à la transparence dans les procédés d'une entreprise, ce qui profite à toutes les parties prenantes sur le long terme. Selon les protocoles du programme, les entreprises doivent pouvoir obtenir la certification argent pendant cinq années consécutives avant de rechercher la certification or.

Le CEO du groupe Sun, David Anderson, a indiqué que la reconnaissance obtenue avec la certification EarthCheck est un élément clé dans la stratégie de développement durable du groupe, appelée SUNCARE. « Our resorts have demonstrated impressive teamwork and applied a number of thoughtful initiatives in order to achieve Silver-level status. Year by year we are becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly. I hope that our actions and achievements may continue to inspire our staff and guests to pursue sustainable and responsible business practices », a ajouté David Anderson.

Selon Steward Moore, la certification EarthCheck repose sur un programme d'évaluation des plus scientifiques, programme soutenu par des audits de performance opérationnelle. « Sun Resorts is encouraging its neighbors, peers and guests to consider their social and environmental impacts that may, inevitably, provide economic and social benefits », a-t-il soutenu.