DIOCÈSE ANGLICAN : Sortie du 25e numéro du “Cordage”

Le numéro 25 du Cordage, organe de communication du Diocèse anglican de Maurice, est en circulation en ce moment à Rs 25. Imprimé en quadrichromie, il comprend 34 pages, outre la couverture.

L’éditorial, signé Michael Bottle, sur le combat contre la pauvreté et sur la responsabilité parentale, contient les propos suivants : « How many who’ve received land or houses at subsidized prices refuse to meet their commitments to pay even a nominal rent or contribute to the prescribed syndic ? How much of the new social payments will go to non-essential items ? But that shouldn’t put us off. As much as anything else, people need training and counseling in how to help themselves rather waiting for more handouts…

Parenting seems to have become a problem area throughout society so it’s not surprising that some of the disadvantaged are not interested even in encouraging their children to go to school… A lack of parental love and care, and parents who are poor role models, does much to explain childhood delinquency and why the cycle of poverty is so hard to break. And why, even in well-off families, there is an absence of ethical values. »

Les lecteurs trouveront dans ce numéro 25 plusieurs autres rubriques, telles que L’île à l’heure numérique ; Jeunes et Engagés : Entretien avec le Manager d’ANFEN ; Rome and Canterbury Celebrations ; A second Mauritian Cardinal ; The Only Anglican Pope ; Eglise St Clément, Curepipe : Renovation ; AYM Fun Day ; A brief history of the Anglican church ; Le dialogue interreligieux ; UoM Course on Interfaith Study ; The Diocesan Training Centre : Interview with Dr Moses ; Nouvelles de Rodrigues ; St Hugh’s Anglican Home : Elderly Day ; Paroisse St Thomas : Repas pour les démunis. Parmi les nouvelles internationales, relevons Christian and Muslim leaders condemn “aggressive tendencies and criminal acts” ; US Episcopal churches vandalised with hate speech ; et Episcopalians respond to Donald Trump election victory.

Contacts : Tél : 686-5158 ; Email : dioang@intnet.mu.