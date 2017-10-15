DIPLOMATIE : Le Haut commissaire de l’Inde sollicité pour des interventions

Le haut commissaire indien à Maurice, Abhay Thakur, est sollicité pour des interventions sur des problèmes conjoncturels. Ainsi, le syndicaliste Rashid Imrith, président de la All Employees Confederation (AEC), a obtenu un rendez-vous, mardi, à la mission diplomatique indienne pour faire part de ses appréhensions devant l’intention des autorités mauriciennes d’avoir recours à des recrutements professionnels en Inde en guise de menace pour faire taire des protestations légitimes des Mauriciens. De son côté, Adi Teelock, de Platform Moris Lanvironman, a écrit officiellement au diplomate indien en vue de ramener le gouvernement à la raison au sujet des procédures pour une Environmental Impact Assessment Licence pour le projet de Metro Express entre Curepipe et Port-Louis.

Lors du tête-à-tête, mardi, avec le Haut commissaire de l’Inde, Rashid Imrith prévoit de soulever des « statements that have been reported in the media which are tarnishing the image of India as a nation in the eyes of the people of the Republic of Mauritius and even internationally. » Le syndicaliste s’insurge contre le fait qu’à chaque fois un problème relevant des relations industrielles fait surface, les autorités brandissent la menace d’importer de la main-d’œuvre de l’Inde en guise de substitut.

« It has been reported with utmost concern that Indian workers are being reported to be named as an arm of threat to deprive Mauritian workers of their basic rights and conditions of employment. You may have come across reports in the media to the effect that Government medical specialists and pilots serving Air Mauritius involved in industrial disputes with their respective employers that they will be dismissed from their employment and will be replaced by Indian citizens », souligne Rashid Imrith. Le syndicaliste souhaite s’entretenir avec le diplomate indien car, à son avis, « such reports can inevitably be interpreted as a use of Indian citizens against Mauritian employees, and this will tarnish the image of India and its citizens in the eyes of the citizens of the Republic of Mauritius. »

Pour sa part, la porte-parole de Platform Moiris Lanvironman remet la question de l’EIA Licence pour le Metro Express au cœur du débat. « Today there is a general consensus in the country that the worst is still to come with the Metro Express. All this could have been avoided if an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) had been carried out and the proper environmental and social management framework including grievance mechanism, resettlement plan, etc., had been put into place before construction works start », fait-elle d’emblée ressortir, en mettant l’accent sur des aspects irréversibles du projet, avec la démolition des maisons, le déplacement des familles et des opérations économiques également. « If not addressed in a consensual manner, these will have long lasting negative consequences that will persist during the operational phase of the project. It is not surprising that most, if not all, international funding agencies classify mass transit systems as Category A for environmental and social assessment », a-t-elle ajouté.

Platform Moris Lanvironman regrette la décision du gouvernement en déclassifiant le projet Metro Express de la liste d’undertakings pour une EIA Licence. « Excellency, you will concur with us that this colourable measure is not what you expect from a democratic government. In contrast, we recognize the democratic and good governance principles adhered to by Indian Authorities and Agencies to carry out implementation of mass transit systems in India despite the fact that there is no statutory requirement for EIAs for urban transport projects as per Notification of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF, GoI) No. 1533, dated 14.09.2006 as amended in 2009 », fait-elle comprendre en rappelant que des projets de transport urbain, comme Delhi Metro, Mumbai Metro, Chennai Metro, Jaipur Metro ou Lucknow Metro, sont passés par des procéures d’EIA en Inde.

Adi Teelock fait un appel aux autorités indiennes en vue de faire pression par le truchement du Joint Steering Committee pour rectifier le tir en faveur d’une EIA Licence. « We believe that this is the opportunity for the Government of India to demonstrate its wisdom and prevail upon the local Authorities to be totally transparent and disclose fully the Metro Express Project – its technical, economic and financial aspects. Furthermore, the Authorities must carry out without delay an environmental and social impact assessment of the Metro Express Project and hold public consultations », devait-elle s’appesantir.