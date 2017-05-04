DISSIDENCE IN THE LABOUR PARTY: Is The Birth Of A Separate New Labour Party Under Discussion?

Something is cooking in the Labour political pot. There have been several private and secret committees held at Plaine-Verte, Vallée-Pitot and Camp Yoloff by political activists and certain politicians on a new political strategy to urge new members of the Labour party to reflect upon whether or not there should be a drastic change in the Ramgoolam’s old guard Labour party. Certain political strategists in the Labour party want to bring forward a newborn Labour under a new leader.

All the signs and symptoms of such political changing strategy about the formation or creation of a new Labour Party without Navin Ramgoolam and some of his old guards are on the cards as an indication to modernize the whole structure of the party.

First we have the leader of the Labour Party, Navin Ramgoolam, who has stated in the press recently that as long as he is the leader, there won’t be a second Labour Party. Could this statement of Ramgoolam be a warning to Labour MP Shakeel Mohamed who has recently talked of his aspiration of becoming a political leader himself? Is this a challenge or a mere aspiration of Shakeel Mohamed for showing his political ambition, which is his lawful right as an individual? The Labour MP stated in a press interview on the 23rd April 2017: “Dans quelques années, si Dieu le veut et si j’ai le soutien de la population et du parti, pourquoi pas aspirer à être le numéro un.”

Perhaps, Navin Ramgoolam does not like such a challenge coming from a member of his own party.

Is the birth of a separate newborn Labour Party under way? This is the question on the lips of many political observers these days! It is said that some members of the Labour Party know fully well what is taking place but refuse to make comments as they prefer to keep such information close to their chest for fear of reprisal from their leader.