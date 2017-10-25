Do you trust your politicians?

Politicians eat your words

Prohibition that's a joke

You can't fool everybody, you should be ashamed

You can take the money

But can you take the blame

(Take the Blame by Motörhead)

Back in 1992, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers of the British heavy metal band, Iron Maiden were inspired by several political scandals at the time including the Robert Maxwell banking scandal and the European stock market crashes to write the hit single, Be Quick or Be Dead to show their loss of trust in politicians. In the book, A Question of Trust: The BBC Reith Lectures 2002, Baroness O'Neill of Bengarve gave her views on the crisis of trust in Western political leaders and other authorities by stating the following; ‘Mistrust and suspicion have spread across all areas of life, and supposedly with good reason. Citizens, it is said, no longer trust governments, or politicians, or ministers, or the police, or the courts, or the prison service.’ In 2011, Guardian/ICM conducted a survey in Britain to know if the British had trust in their politicians to ‘act with honesty and integrity’. The results confirmed a loss of trust in politicians and formal party politics as only 12% of the British said that they trusted their politicians to act this way. From the same survey, we learned that 66% in the UK had no trust in their government. According to many scholars, decline in voting in developed countries clearly demonstrates the loss of trust in politicians as voter turnout in Britain has been falling considerably since the 1990s.

A Matter of Trust

Affaire BAI, Affaire ‘Bal Kouler’, ‘Biscuitgate’, ‘Yerrigadoogate’ and ‘Lalanggate’ are among the few political scandals that shook the country and many of its institutions since December 2014. Did these scandals damage your trust in politicians? The answer will be given on the 18th of December 2017 as an MP has resigned, triggering by-election in Belle Rose and Quatre Bornes constituency. For many scholars and political commentators, the by-election turnout will matter more than to know who has won the election since the Alliance Lepep Coalition has not yet confirmed if their candidate will be standing. What difference does it make to the Belle Rose and Quatre Bornes constituency if a former MP and former Minister under Alliance Lepep Coalition government wins the by-election? Why a person campaigned for a man of 84 years old to be the Prime Minister of Mauritius at the last general election and 3 years later, the same person resigns as MP and forms a new political party to campaign against political dinosaurs? ‘The Arab Spring’ had surprised the world because social groups succeeded in fighting corruption and ineffectual politicians. President Mubarak in Egypt, President Ben Ali in Tunisia and Gaddafi in Libya were removed from power by rallies and street protests, calling for political freedom, democracy, economic development, poverty reduction and end to corruption. Political dinosaurs in power were brought down by social movements during ‘the Arab Spring’ and these events made history. Will a by-election stop the Metro Express? As the Alliance Lepep Coalition seems to struggle with its manifesto pledges such as ‘miracle économique’ or housing target, they are hell-bent on building a light rail system, a pledge that was not even on their manifesto. Furthermore, privatisation of water is on the agenda, another pledge that was not in their manifesto. Therefore, can we trust our politicians and the government? Nevertheless, the by-election turnout will be a strong indicator of our people’s attitudes towards politicians.