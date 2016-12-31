Driver fatigue and tragic accidents

I was pained to learn about the recent tragic accident whereby a drowsy driver rammed into a group of pedestrians, regrettably claiming thereafter that he had been sleeping on the steering wheel.

Driver fatigue is a lesser known, but yet, serious, road safety risk from which we do not escape despite our rather small road network.

As far back as in 2001, 21 tragic accidents involving a single vehicle leaving its track hitting an object off road – which suggest that the driver had given in a micro sleep – were recorded.

In 2010, I undertook a 45-day survey which aimed at exploring drivers fatigue. Out of 948 respondents to the exercise, 57% claimed that they felt drowsy at least once in the past 6 months preceding their participation to the survey. Though a negligible percentage said alcohol or health concerns made them feel sleepy, 88% declared tiredness was to be blamed.

The study also revealed a correlation between sleep time and drowsiness. 75% drivers who slept between 5 and 6 hours daily claimed they felt drowsy at least once compared to 43% for those whose sleep time oscillated between 7 and 8 hours. It was also found that 20% respondents sleep between 5 and 6 hours or less.

9% more drivers who worked on shift were found more prone to drowsiness than those who worked office hours.

Sleep itself is the main risk of driver drowsiness as a vehicle running at 100 Km/h will be out of control from its driver for 28 metres should the latter succumb to a microsleep for just 1 second!

However, fatigue also leads to loss of concentration, temper and coordination, which are potential threats for road safety.

It was also found that Mondays had the second highest rate of accidents; it might be due to the fact that week-ends are linked to sleep deprivation.

Far from being a luxury, sleep is a necessity; at least 8 hours daily to recharge the battery and face life challenges effectively and efficiently. Hence to avoid many a tragedy, drivers should avoid being drowsy by planning their rest adequately.