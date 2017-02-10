EDUCATION AND SOCIETY SERIES : Education reforms in post-Brexit Britain

I was in England a few weeks ago. Two important events took place during my visit. First, the Education World Forum (EWF) was held in London. Second, the British Prime Minister Theresa May announced some major educational reforms. EWF is held annually. It is usually organised by the British Department Education and brings together world leaders and policy-makers to examine trends in education. The highlight of my visit was the session I attended at the House of Lords to listen to the debate on the Higher Education and Research Bill.

Let me comment on what the British Government is proposing. It has some serious implications. The timing coincides as Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May made it very clear that there is a shortage of skills and the country requires a technical workforce that could lead Britain after Brexit. The Sunday Times of January 22, 2017 reported: “The prime minister will unveil a revolution in technical education when she publishes her industrial strategy, pouring £170m into building institutes of technology in every region. May’s aides want to see students get the skills needed to boost the economy, rather than study “Mickey Mouse” courses that leave them unprepared for the modern workplace”. The paper also noted that “universities and further education colleges will also be told to do more to promote the study of science, technology, engineering and maths”. One school teacher told me that there is a shortage of maths teachers in the UK, as a result Britain is slipping down the international league table for maths results.

An important point to note is that Britain relied on skills imported from overseas, particularly skilled workers coming from various parts of the world. Brexit means no more skilled workers from the European Union, which would leave British industry dry. The response has been timely. But how will Britain beef up this shortage and remain competitive in the international market?

The educational reforms planned are calling for “new polytechnics”, among other things. The idea of the polytechnic is not new. Polytechnics were created in the 1960s and spread around the country to deliver applied courses in humanities, sciences, business, technology and social sciences. They were mandated to provide skills and support industries, but quickly turned into academic institutions granting undergraduate and post-graduate degrees and lost their appeal. Polytechnics became like universities and by the 1990s, almost all polytechnics were transformed into universities. The polytechnics disappeared, and colleges of further education took on the role to deliver short diploma and certificate courses in a variety of trades and skills. Some of these were described as “Mickey Mouse” courses.

The departure of the polytechnics left a big gap in British education. In countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and some of the Scandinavian countries, colleges of applied arts and technology have remained quite separate from universities and continue to deliver technical courses which are applied and practical. In the UK, the situation deteriorated when polytechnics became universities. Skills were imported to support industry and the private sector, particularly in areas such as IT, health, financial services and technology. It was a miscalculated move to do away with the polytechnics. Britain should learn from the experiences of the countries mentioned above. For years technical education has been an undervalued and poorly supported alternative. Decades later, the revival of the polytechnic is back on the agenda.

Technical education has failed in Britain. According to the Sunday Times, Britain has experienced “100 years of failure in technical education”. Various experiments have been tried and many attempts to reform the system, all of which failed (Sunday Times, 22 January 2017). Businesses, notes the Sunday Times, face serious shortages of technicians which are likely to increase if unchecked, at a time when nearly 400,000 youngsters aged 16-24 are unemployed. Britain is facing huge challenges, and it is no surprise that the government is taking a serious look at education.

Theresa May wants to build a global Britain and education is at the centre of her vision. To boost British industry she is proposing education reforms to develop high-skilled, high-paid workforce ready to take advantage of rapid technological change in post-Brexit Britain. She claims that her industrial strategy will make UK a fairer and better place.

In parallel to the industrial strategy, the Higher Education and Research Bill is being debated. The Bill brings forward a range of measures which:

Seek to open up the higher education sector with the aim of encouraging more competition and choice by making it easier for new high-quality providers to start up and achieve degree awarding powers, and subsequently secure university status;

Create a new student-focused single market regulator, the Office for Students (OfS);

Put in place risk-based regulation with the aim of that the higher education sector serves its stakeholders: students, employers and taxpayers;

Seek to recognise and reward high-quality teaching by enabling the OfS to implement a Teaching Excellence Framework;

Seek to bring greater transparency to the data held by the higher education sector, to inform choice and promote equality of opportunity;

Create a single research and innovation funding body, United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI)

(Higher Education and Research Bill 76, p. 5)

The Bill notes, “We will ensure that universities deliver the best possible value for money to students: we will introduce a framework to recognise universities offering the highest teaching quality; encourage universities to offer more two-year courses and degree apprenticeships and required more data to be openly available to potential students so that they can make decisions informed by the career paths of past graduates” (p. 6)

The industry strategy aims at building the skills level through a well-defined technical education system is seen to be complementing what is proposed in the Higher Education and Research Bill. The revival of the polytechnic is evident and the need to offer more applied short courses by universities is a departure from the type of courses British universities have traditionally offered. The Bill is also calling for excellence in teaching, research and innovation. The teaching of maths, science, engineering and technology is becoming a key priority to boost the skills for a post-Brexit Britain. It is time to fix the system in Britain and Theresa May has taken a bold step to remedy a system that has deteriorated for decades. She noted: “The modern industrial strategy that I am launching this morning is a critical part of this plan because it will help secure my vision of a high-skilled, high-paid Britain where wealth and opportunity are spread across every community, not just the most prosperous areas. It will help our young people to develop the skills they need to do those high-paid high-skilled jobs. It will tackle our underlying weaknesses, like the low productivity, which are vital if we want higher wages. And it will create the conditions where successful businesses can emerge and grow” (Monday 23 January 2017, p. 4).

Theresa May is embarking on an ambitious plan to restructure the education system and give a much needed boost to industry. It is a costly plan that raises some immediate questions such as: where will British industries find the skilled workers in the next five years? There is competition in the international market for highly skilled workers. Countries like Australia, Canada and Germany are trying to lure away workers. Brexit has put a dent on Britain and it will be painful in the short-term. The shortage of teachers is another question Theresa May has to address. While the industry strategy and the High Education Bill are being discussed and debated, there is an outcry in some schools.

During my years in England, I witnessed the strength of the polytechnic and the type of education it was delivering. It was the hey-day of polytechnics. I am a strong advocate of polytechnic education and it was sad when they became universities. One thing Theresa May got right is to revive the polytechnics again, and give them a new role in post-Brexit Britain. If she is looking for a model that seems to working well is the Canadian colleges of applied arts and technology. Canada continues to invest heavily in technical education. While there are shortages in some areas, colleges have proven to be a key initiator of innovation and change.