ELECTED DICTATORSHIP: One Opposition one Voice

I pray in all earnest that parliamentary opposition act in unison and speak with one Voice. I am all for a strong opposition front bench. Hon. Leader of the MMM as a seasoned politician has a prominent role to play though he has expressed no interest to be on the front bench. He can act as a mentor and be given room to put supplementary questions during PNQ. Time is always of essence and differences have to be set aside for opposition to be credible and to have its SAY forcefully. This is not the time to comment on whether or not the Motion of No Confidence against the Speaker or the Motion of Disallowance on the increase in the price of petroleum products is premature or should have been proposed after wide consultations with all parties concerned. However I do grant our friends that there is a rallying call for better coordination and the lessons learnt should serve the common purpose of a United Opposition.

There is no shortage of ammunition to line up PNQs in Indian file to rip apart this regime. It cannot forever try to narrow the demarcation line between democratic institutions.

McMafia Politics and the new Sniper

The leader of the Reform Party, former Minister of Good Governance and Financial Services, reiterated that the regime is run by untrustworthy people with Mafiosi tendencies. His Successor has not been spared and up to now those at whom fingers have been pointed at appear to have gone down under and prefer to be the silent lambs. The former Minister, at his press conference, was forceful to condemn ICAC as a political tool before asking the Speaker to step down till an inquiry clears her of an alleged involvement in the politically unpalatable and indigestible biscuits saga.

The regime through its newly anointed Sniper (the DPM) has stated the Motion of No Confidence against the Speaker is hollow and had been tabled because the Leader of the Labour Parliamentary group wants to have prime time on Parliamentary TV Channel. The Leader of the MMM was right to call for the resignation of DPM because as Minister of Public Utilities he has been an abysmal failure. Of course, he cannot be singled out because they come in bunches.

Contradictions

This is a regime which is also full of contradictions. It circulated a controversial bill, namely the Prosecution Commission Bill, to target specific persons even if it breaches the principle of separation of powers and waged a sinister campaign to say that the DPP is not accountable. Since the case of Mohit v/s the State 2006 UKPC, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has made it clear that all the decisions of the DPP are reviewable. Anyone affected can challenge his decision before the Supreme Court. In the Betamax case where the office of the DPP had advised no prosecution the police on behalf of the regime has asked for a review. It would be interesting to know who would stand as Counsel for the eminent Commissioner of Police. The latter is in a denial mode and suffers from selective amnesia in respect of specific cases e.g. the sequestration of two senior officers of Dufry, the main supplier of duty free products. His database is replete with cases of arbitrary arrests and political vendetta.

Cronies

The regime's main agenda is its war chest and therefore cronies are slotted in Quangos and blue chip companies like Air Mauritius, MDFSP, Mauritius Telecom to do the bidding of those running the kitchen. The case of Mike Seetaramadoo as Executive Vice President responsible for Commercial and Human Resources of Air Mauritius is clear cut.

Today the MSM has become the talking shop and is on a buying spree because it's war chest is of good stead. A party which is hellbent on mercantile politics is bound to lose touch with the electorate and will condescend to any level to hold on to power. There is no wishful thinking and one can forget any electoral reform or comprehensive legislation on financing of political parties. The MSM and its collaterals are left with the likes of Mr Ramdhun to do their bidding. They are really desperate. Time for our good friends in opposition to focus and get their act together.

Virtues of Secularism

We live in a great little secular state and there is no room for an elected dictatorship. The Secularism of the State has to be safeguarded and the best Custodian is the judiciary and the Office of the President. I will also join my voice to a former US President who stated "even if I am vilified by the press and I have a choice to make between the press and my office I will support the press because I will be compelled to exercise restraint." But when there is no restraint, poor governance then it's free for all. Unlike the Judiciary which is independent and acts accordingly, the Office of the President acts on advice tendered by Cabinet under the Chairmanship of PM who is the Head of Government.

The speech delivered by the Chief Justice in September 2016 at the ceremony marking the accession to Senior Counsel was revealing and made it clear that the judiciary does not bow to any pressure from the Executive.

President's dilemma

The President as Head of State should exercise her functions and role to ensure that the Unity of the diverse Mauritian Nation is maintained and strengthened. I expect her to impress upon the PM that religious platform should not be used to undermine National Unity. The silence of the PM on this issue is eloquent. Some argue that the Office of the President is under pressure since the former President of the Planet Earth Institute Dr A.Sobrinho has been granted an Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory License. If Dr A.Sobrinho was involved in shady banking activities in Angola was a due diligence exercise conducted before the license was issued by the FSC? Why did the Bank of Mauritius file a case against Dr A. Sobrinho? Has the license been misused?

Whether the Speaker is a limited liability or not she will be the subject of debate in Parliament. As for the Office of the President it has been deliberately undermined and the blame should be assumed fully by the regime. The issues she raised in a letter forwarded to the then PM confirmed that she has not been able to exercise the Executive authority vested in her. The agenda of the Elected Dictatorship is clear even to those who are wearing blinkers.

There is fodder and plenty of ammunition for the Opposition to have field days.