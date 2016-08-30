Eliminating ‘Extreme’ Poverty in Mauritius?

While reading an interview of the Minister of Social Integration in the press, I was not convinced at all on how the government was going to avoid a poverty trap and fight ‘extreme’ poverty conjointly through its Marshall Plan that was launched according to the Budget Speech 2016-17. Marshall Plan was the program of economic aid provided by the United States of America (USA) following the Second World War for the reconstruction of European countries and put forward by the United States then secretary of state, General George C. Marshall. The term ‘Marshall Plan’ is used informally to describe a governmental program that gives economic assistance.

What is ‘extreme’ poverty?

The World Bank has defined poverty as ‘pronounced deprivation in well-being.’ Poverty has been distinguished into two types by sociologists; absolute poverty (also referred as ‘extreme’ poverty) and relative poverty. Extreme poverty means people who lack the fundamental requirements (basic needs) such as adequate food, shelter and clothing. Anthony Giddens explains that, ‘It is held that standards of human subsidence are more or less the same for all people of equivalent age and physique, so any individual, anywhere in the world, can be said to live in absolute poverty if this universal standard is not met.’

How do we measure ‘extreme’ poverty?

According to the World Bank, any person living on less than US$ of $1.25 a day in 2005 prices is said to be living in ‘extreme’ poverty and it is measured by the number of people living under such conditions. In Europe, poverty is measured using the ‘Households below Average Income’ which is defined as ‘living on or below 60 percent of median income, either before or after housing costs are removed.’ It is essential to understand that this measure applies to relative poverty only.

Is it the role of the government to fight ‘extreme’ poverty?

As Anthony Giddens said, ‘ Although being poor does not necessarily mean being permanently mired in poverty, effective social policies which maximize the power of human agency will be a key part of any solution’. And we know that it is the role of the government to bring effective social policies. In Mauritius, we can explain poverty using the theory that it is the outcome of structural forces in society instead of blaming poor individuals for their own poverty. Therefore, the government can fight ‘extreme’ poverty if they can tackle inequality. The government has launched a Marshall Plan against Poverty to fight ‘extreme’ poverty though a mechanism of subsistence allowance which will cost the government Rs. 500 million over the transition period of two years. We could have avoided using public funds by dealing directly with the source of the problem and tackle income inequality by preparing a legislation to introduce a National Minimum Wage. The government has preferred to ‘assist and empower poor families’ as stated in the recent budget speech rather than increasing the wage of poor people.

The Paradox

The Minister of Social Integration mentioned in his interview that poverty trap should be avoided; therefore he is aware that the subsistence allowance is likely to trigger one but he has not stated how it can be avoided. Furthermore, in a recent interview given by the Minister on a radio, he candidly stated that in order to attack ‘extreme’ poverty, decent housing has to be provided to the needy ones. However, I wonder how on earth the Honourable Minister will meet the challenge of providing decent housing when this has not been defined neither in any local Act of Parliament nor in any Regulation under any statute or under any law of the land. Moreover while perusing the recent interview of the Minister, one can notice that he did not canvass what action would be taken to convert the noddy housing (Lakaz boîtes d'allumettes) provided by the previous regime into the present regime’s so-called decent housing formula. Therefore, once a government is offering economic aid to the poor in the form of a subsistence allowance, it becomes an assistance, which can also lead to a poverty trap. According to Wikipedia, poverty trap is defined as; ‘any self-reinforcing mechanism which causes poverty to persist’. In other words, poverty trap is a mechanism where people will make less and less effort to earn more money in order to benefit from government’s financial aid.

The Solution

In my opinion, the government should introduce legislation for a National Minimum Wage for workers. The minimum wage of a worker should be equal or more than the revised figures published in the recent Household Budget Survey of Statistics Mauritius (‘which is based on the price of the basic goods needed for human survival in a particular society’ according to Anthony Giddens) in order to reduce income inequality and help a person lead a decent life from his own effort. In the same vein, the government should take initiatives to create more jobs in the manufacturing sector and other industries because like any other countries of the world, a working class population undeniably exists in Mauritius and these people will hardly ever end up with a SC certificate, HSC certificate or even a Bachelor Degree. And, this is how the Minister can avoid a poverty trap and eliminate ‘extreme’ poverty in this country!

