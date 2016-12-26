Emerging Women Leaders through the waves of shifting this world!

Emerging women leaders have a fundamental role to play even more than established women leaders.

I speak from a standpoint of a woman, for this is my story and this is my consciously chosen path.

The role emerging women leaders will play now will impact on the collective consciousness; this very role will undoubtedly be that trigger the world is awaiting to shift.

That very role I am referring to is “exactly what women leaders have failed in doing for centuries” which is “remembering, acknowledging and honoring those who have weighted heavily in shaping their path”.

There is and there has always been pressure on leaders and even more on women leaders to stand flawless, to act perfectly and to send messages of “SELF-MADE STUFF”.

Strangely, this world loves such stories of “Sheroes – who made it all on their own” but the truth is, no one is self-made on earth. A smile, shared glances, a hug, a conversation, a friendly embrace, teachers, gurus, organizations, friends, family – regardless of their involvement and interaction in our lives, they have and shall be the steps to move us further in life.

Today, this world is in need of truth, of real to shift into the collective.

And this is exactly where emerging women leaders can and will impact if they choose to walk this path.

Remembering, acknowledging and honoring those who have been part of their path, their journey – is one of the strongest message of “humility and beyond, it is a message of how their seemingly individual steps are in truth intertwined with this world.”

When women leaders speak of those who hold their back; of those who have mentored and coached them; of those who coordinate behind the scenes; of those who clear the unseen shit; of those who set the scene and clear the stage after the show – they will give birth to new styles of connected leadership where fears will hold no or little place for then “none will be considered as less, none will be undermined, none will hide for the leader’s sake of fame”.

When women leaders round the ring with their team publicly, they send forth one powerful sign of “ultimately, it is about the collective – we all play a vital connecting role.”

When women leaders vibe with their team, the message is clear “we are no more play in STAND-ALONE SUPER POWERS SHEROES but instead we are connected beings who bring within different core competences to co-create in a specific point in time for a higher purpose.”

This very act will ease the insecure waves of aspiring women leaders and established women leaders serving as a reminder that this is a collective game where each block matters, where each voice is vital.

We women, we know this insecuredness well – don’t shy as you read those words, I have been there. You have been there. Many are still there, trolling in denial and cursing others for what they fear most. It is a freaking path but it is not truth.

My wish as we ease our way through this coming year : may Women Leaders move in a co-creative effort to merge the collective together; may Women Leaders serve as examples through remembering, acknowledging and honoring the efforts, the passion and the energy of those who have served and are still serving them along their journey.