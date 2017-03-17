The far-right: on the verge of conquering the world?

The world has witnessed the crystallization of anti-establishment feeling in 2016 through the vote for Brexit and the victory of Donald Trump. For many, it is only a start and the anti-establishment movement is expected to gain further momentum in 2017 with a possible victory of Marine Le Pen (far-right candidate) in France’s presidential elections in April. Le Pen has already promised a referendum on France leaving the EU in case of victory, and the EU is unlikely to survive a ‘Frexit’. It may be pertinent to ask on what does the anti-establishment frenzy feed itself and what would it lead to, if given free rein.

It is now textbook knowledge that today’s anti-establishment feeling has its roots in the days after the financial crises of 2007-2009 (USA), as well in the austerity measures imposed in various European countries following the budget crises encountered in the early 2010’s. People saw their jobs lost while banks were being bailed out by the governments for which they had voted (and while bank executives retained their pre-crisis bonus packages). Throughout Europe, austerity hurt the working and lower-middle classes more whilst a minority - dubbed the élite – saw its interests preserved. The delay in a take-off of these economies strengthened the anti-establishment mood, further buoyed by the ineffective election of alternative mainstream parties (e.g the Socialist Party in France in 2012) which broadly followed the same liberal policies as their predecessors.

Despite an improvement in developed economies such as the USA and UK towards the end of 2015, with unemployment rate falling to record low levels, wage levels failed to reach pre-crisis levels. Blue collar workers were the worst hit and lost their jobs as part of relocations of multinationals in East Asian countries. Globalisation has gradually become anathema for these disgruntled workers, with China becoming the world’s factory and the rise of other emerging countries. Publications such as Thomas Piketty’s ‘Capital in the 21st Century’ which accentuated the wealth inequality in favour of a minority (an elite) resonated with these people. In Europe, the ‘collateral victims’ of globalization came to associate the EU with a body depriving their individual countries of sovereignty over decisions impacting the economy and judged their countries’ monetary contributions to the EU as excessive, leading to the Brexit which may further down the road ease the way for a Frexit. Politicians on the far-right did not take long to surf on the wave of discontent and reinforce the impression that globalization was the cause of all hardship, whilst proposing as main solution the closing of borders and erection of barriers between countries, be it for trade or immigration.

The rise of far-right ideas has also been facilitated with the intelligent use of social media. Far-right (or ‘alt-right’ in USA) ideas were popularized by news websites (e.g Breitbart) specializing in lending credence to these ideas through various means including distilling fake news (such as confirming that Barack Obama was a Kenyan-born muslim) and treating conspiracy theories as reality. In what is now called the “post-truth era”, where appeals to emotion take precedence over reason, continuous exposure of an already disgruntled people to ‘fake news / assertions’ plays in favour of anti-establishment parties or causes (such as Brexit).

With far-right populists in power in certain countries and flirting with power in others, it may be wise to look at their various proposals. In the USA, Donald Trump has started implementing promised measures, one of them being banning the entry of refugees and immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries, impeding on the free-movement of people. He has threatened car manufacturers with sanctions if they do not build cars in American factories, encroaching on the movement of capital and obstructing its most efficient use. In France, Marine Le Pen has promised a Frexit and sells protectionism as the panacea for solving France’s decades long economic issues. In the Netherlands Geert Wilder’s Party For Freedom has been campaigning for a Nexit and closing the Dutch borders to immigrants, especially from Muslim countries. To sum it up, were populism to expand in the west, expect a world with closed borders & protectionism. Add to that potential geopolitical miscalculations (e.g Donald Trump denying a One-China principle and acknowledging the sovereignty of Taiwan, likely to lead to deflagration in Asia) and global stability may be seriously jeopardized.

In light of the above points, conventional wisdom tends to suggest that power would be misplaced in the hands of populists. They may have suffered a setback with Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom losing the Dutch general elections on 15th March, but polls had already predicted the likely defeat of the Dutch far right party, with which all other mainstream parties had excluded the possibility of a coalition, mainly on account of Mr Wilders’ eccentricity. France is currently the battleground of ideas. After five years of poor governance under a socialist president, the Left (Socialist party) is unlikely to win the April presidential elections. The center-right candidate, Francois Fillon, is under pressure following a case of alleged embezzlement. The ground is fertile for Marine Le Pen, who has been skillfully working towards the ‘dé-diabolisation’ of her party over the last years. Her victory, a crucial stepping stone for the far-right, could be likened to a decisive blow dealt to freedom over the long term.