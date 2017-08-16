The true name or appellation has mattered

not a whit;

thus known, it has semantically conveyed

to the mind the playfulness and pert

prancing of the blue green waters,

even onomatopoeically sounding right.

As it happens its origination

could be Old Dutch for 'Fried Landt

Flack',meaning free flat land. But one

cannot sense from this the magic

of a scintillating seascape

with the undulating waves

like the heaving, pulsating motions

of the universe.

The elation of childhood days of a picnic

on these beaches

amidst the swaying filao trees

can be felt still, thinking of Flic-en-Flac.