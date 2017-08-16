The true name or appellation has mattered
not a whit;
thus known, it has semantically conveyed
to the mind the playfulness and pert
prancing of the blue green waters,
even onomatopoeically sounding right.
As it happens its origination
could be Old Dutch for 'Fried Landt
Flack',meaning free flat land. But one
cannot sense from this the magic
of a scintillating seascape
with the undulating waves
like the heaving, pulsating motions
of the universe.
The elation of childhood days of a picnic
on these beaches
amidst the swaying filao trees
can be felt still, thinking of Flic-en-Flac.