To follow this week

The Real Hero et Burwaaz sont les chevaux que nous avions repérés la dernière fois. Mal placé au départ, The Real Hero avait eu un parcours relativement difficile puisqu’il avait été contraint à faire les extérieurs durant une bonne partie du trajet. Il s’était néanmoins montré accrocheur pour terminer à moins de deux longueurs du vainqueur. Parti prudemment de son couloir extérieur, Burwaaz avait été contraint de suivre en queue du peloton. Il avait été repris dans la descente lorsque ses adversaires ralentirent devant lui et il s’était montré ardent. Toujours avant-dernier à l’amorce de l’ultime ligne droite, il s’était vivement rapproché sur le tard, mais il avait eu trop de terrain à refaire pour inquiéter le vainqueur.
Les Retraits
1re course : Tembot, Wing Man, Duke The Duke, Kings Advisor, Lecture D, Freedom, Seven Carat
2e course : Craftsman, Sunset Breeze, Beluga, Laughistheanswer, Lord Al, Power To Please, Red Hot Poker, What’s News, Corker Stalker
3e course : Monarchs Emblem, Agincourt, Fyrkat, Earthwind’nfire, Mr Oshkosh, Dreams Come True
4e course : Al Firenze, Captain’s Cronicle, Colonel Bling, Plain Of Wisdom, Ritmo Total, Var’s Dream, Brachetto, The Deacon
5e course : Max The Man, Argun, Charles My Boy, Sunset Breeze, What’s News
6e course : Kemal Kavur, Beach In A Bottle, Max Rapax
7e course : Jambamman, Parado, Ferdnand The Bull, Craftsman, Colonel Bling, Laughistheanswer, Power To Please
8e course : Joe’s Legacy, Mediterranean Man, Bataan, The Blue Streak
Changements de harnachements
1re course : ANAFESTO (101): Side Winkers off, Tongue-Tie 1st time, AFTER MIDNIGHT (103): Blinkers 1st time
3e course : FREEDOM (303): Dropped Noseband off
4e course : LAUGHISTHEANSWER (404): Blinkers 1st time
5e course : RED HOT POKER (507): Tongue bit off, Side Winkers 1st time, Tongue-Tie 1st time
6e course : BEACON FLARE (604): Noseband off, Blinkers again, INDEPENDENCE (605): Pacifiers off, Noseband again, MAX THE MAN (607): Side Winkers again
7e course : ARGUN (701): Noseband off, Side Winkers 1st time, CHARLES MY BOY (707): Blinkers 1st time
8e course : CANADIAN CLUB (803): Side Winkers off, Nicholson Bit off, Noseband again, CAPTAIN NERO (805): Blinkers 1st time, Noseband again
Bonne impression
1re course : After Midnight, Halabaloo, Jullidar
2e course : Plain Of Wisdom, Var’s Dream, The Deacon
3e course : Seven Carat, Joe’s Legacy, Brazo
4e course : Craftsman, Sunset Breeze, Beluga, Laughistheanswer
5e course : Polar Palace, Bobbt Bear, The Real Hero, Jambamman
6e course : Gharbee, Ashanti Gold, Beacon Flare, Independence
7e course : Argun, Apple Pie, Five Star Rock, Charles My Boy
8e course : Ek Tha Tiger, Port Albert, Captain Nero, Earthwind’nfire, Canadian Dollar
Exotic Bets
LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN)
Jullidar
The Deacon
Sunset Breeze
LÉVÉ PILÉ (PLACE)
Anafesto
Var’s Dream
Seven Carat
Craftsman
Jambamman
Beacon Flare
Argun
Earthwind’nfire
ROVING BANKER
After Midnight
Plain Of Wisdom
Freedom
Beluga
The Real Hero
Nothing Compares
Five Star Rock
Dreams Come True
LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN + PLACE)
Jullidar (W)
The Deacon (W)
Seven Carat (P)
Sunset Breeze (W)
The Real Hero (P)
Beacon Flare (P)
Argun (P)
Earthwind’nfire (P)