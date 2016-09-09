To follow this week

The Real Hero et Burwaaz sont les chevaux que nous avions repérés la dernière fois. Mal placé au départ, The Real Hero avait eu un parcours relativement difficile puisqu’il avait été contraint à faire les extérieurs durant une bonne partie du trajet. Il s’était néanmoins montré accrocheur pour terminer à moins de deux longueurs du vainqueur. Parti prudemment de son couloir extérieur, Burwaaz avait été contraint de suivre en queue du peloton. Il avait été repris dans la descente lorsque ses adversaires ralentirent devant lui et il s’était montré ardent. Toujours avant-dernier à l’amorce de l’ultime ligne droite, il s’était vivement rapproché sur le tard, mais il avait eu trop de terrain à refaire pour inquiéter le vainqueur.

Les Retraits

1re course : Tembot, Wing Man, Duke The Duke, Kings Advisor, Lecture D, Freedom, Seven Carat

2e course : Craftsman, Sunset Breeze, Beluga, Laughistheanswer, Lord Al, Power To Please, Red Hot Poker, What’s News, Corker Stalker

3e course : Monarchs Emblem, Agincourt, Fyrkat, Earthwind’nfire, Mr Oshkosh, Dreams Come True

4e course : Al Firenze, Captain’s Cronicle, Colonel Bling, Plain Of Wisdom, Ritmo Total, Var’s Dream, Brachetto, The Deacon

5e course : Max The Man, Argun, Charles My Boy, Sunset Breeze, What’s News

6e course : Kemal Kavur, Beach In A Bottle, Max Rapax

7e course : Jambamman, Parado, Ferdnand The Bull, Craftsman, Colonel Bling, Laughistheanswer, Power To Please

8e course : Joe’s Legacy, Mediterranean Man, Bataan, The Blue Streak

Changements de harnachements

1re course : ANAFESTO (101): Side Winkers off, Tongue-Tie 1st time, AFTER MIDNIGHT (103): Blinkers 1st time

3e course : FREEDOM (303): Dropped Noseband off

4e course : LAUGHISTHEANSWER (404): Blinkers 1st time

5e course : RED HOT POKER (507): Tongue bit off, Side Winkers 1st time, Tongue-Tie 1st time

6e course : BEACON FLARE (604): Noseband off, Blinkers again, INDEPENDENCE (605): Pacifiers off, Noseband again, MAX THE MAN (607): Side Winkers again

7e course : ARGUN (701): Noseband off, Side Winkers 1st time, CHARLES MY BOY (707): Blinkers 1st time

8e course : CANADIAN CLUB (803): Side Winkers off, Nicholson Bit off, Noseband again, CAPTAIN NERO (805): Blinkers 1st time, Noseband again

Bonne impression

1re course : After Midnight, Halabaloo, Jullidar

2e course : Plain Of Wisdom, Var’s Dream, The Deacon

3e course : Seven Carat, Joe’s Legacy, Brazo

4e course : Craftsman, Sunset Breeze, Beluga, Laughistheanswer

5e course : Polar Palace, Bobbt Bear, The Real Hero, Jambamman

6e course : Gharbee, Ashanti Gold, Beacon Flare, Independence

7e course : Argun, Apple Pie, Five Star Rock, Charles My Boy

8e course : Ek Tha Tiger, Port Albert, Captain Nero, Earthwind’nfire, Canadian Dollar

Exotic Bets

LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN)

Jullidar

The Deacon

Sunset Breeze

LÉVÉ PILÉ (PLACE)

Anafesto

Var’s Dream

Seven Carat

Craftsman

Jambamman

Beacon Flare

Argun

Earthwind’nfire

ROVING BANKER

After Midnight

Plain Of Wisdom

Freedom

Beluga

The Real Hero

Nothing Compares

Five Star Rock

Dreams Come True

LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN + PLACE)

Jullidar (W)

The Deacon (W)

Seven Carat (P)

Sunset Breeze (W)

The Real Hero (P)

Beacon Flare (P)

Argun (P)

Earthwind’nfire (P)